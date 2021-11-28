Abel Ferreira praises Anderson Barros: “The best director I’ve worked with”

This Saturday, the Palmeiras won the Libertadores tri-game by beating Flamengo 2-1, at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo-URU. Abel Ferreira started the press conference after the title with a thank you to the members of his technical committee and the board. The coach insisted on praising the work of Anderson Barros, football director at Verdão.

The executive has a contract with the Palestinian club valid until the end of this year and has an uncertain permanence for the next season. Abel, however, sees Barros as a key player in Palmeiras.

“Anderson Barros is the most incredible football director I’ve ever worked with. If anyone has any doubts about who is the best football director that Palmeiras should have, I have no doubts that it has to be him. In addition to being a sports director, there are many He often heard me asking for this and that player, but he knew I couldn’t bring more,” said Abel.

“He has an absolutely extraordinary job in humanizing the group. It helped me a lot, we always had the group with us. He always knew how to be sincere and honest with the players, saying what would happen. It is an honor and a privilege to work with the great man who he is, with the great professional that he is”, he added.

The decision on the future of Barros will be up to Leila Pereira, elected president last weekend and who will succeed Maurício Galiotte. She will assume the maximum role of the club on December 15th.

Now, Palmeiras is part of the select list of Brazilian clubs that have won Libertadores three times, alongside Grêmio, Santos and São Paulo. In addition to the cup in the current season, Verdão was champion in the 1999 and 2020 editions.

