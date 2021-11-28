Abel Ferreira reaches his 2nd Libertadores title equals legends

Palmeiras beat Flamengo, this Saturday (27), by 2-1, in Uruguay, and won their third Libertadores da América title. The great mentor of this year’s achievement – and the previous one -, goes by the name of Abel Ferreira, who arrived in Brazil not well known, but has already equaled several legends of world football.

With his second trophy won in the competition, the Portuguese achieved none other than Paulo Autuori, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Luís Alonso Pérez and Telê Santana, the latter the greatest mirror of Abel’s work in Brazil.

Autuori won his cups in 1997, with Cruzeiro, and in 2005, with São Paulo; Felipão, on the other hand, raised his first in 1995, by Grêmio, and the second by Palmeiras, in 1991; Lula went down in history for his two titles for Santos, in 1962 and 1963; Telê, in turn, won both of them commanding São Paulo, in 1992 and 1993.

In addition to these Brazilians, Marcelo Gallardo, Edgardo Bauza, Luis Cubilla and Roberto Scarone also have two achievements. Argentine Carlos Bianchi, with four trophies, is the biggest winner of the Libertadores, followed by his compatriot Osvaldo Zubeldía, with three.