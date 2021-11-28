According to Planalto’s accounts, Mendonça will receive Senate approval to occupy a vacancy in the STF

posted on 11/27/2021 06:00



André Mendonça has been waiting since July to be called to the CCJ of the Senate – (credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

The president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), has not yet set the day for the meeting of former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), although he has been agreed that it will take place next week.

Even before the CCJ hearing, government officials are already doing the math for the vote in the Senate plenary. By these calculations, Mendonça will have his nomination to the Supreme confirmed by 51 or even 55 favorable votes, among a total of 81 senators.

The nomination of a candidate for the Supreme has never taken so long to be evaluated. Mendonça was chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro, in July, to be his “terribly evangelical” minister in the STF. The former AGU is a candidate to fill the vacancy left with the retirement of minister Marco Aurélio Mello. But Alcolumbre only scheduled this week the appreciation of the Presbyterian pastor’s name.

Waging a cold war with the Planalto Palace, which he turned into a political enemy, Alcolumbre even received pressure from allies, such as the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who considered taking Mendonça’s nomination directly to the House’s plenary. .

In the evaluation of Leonardo Barreto, Ph.D. in political science from the University of Brasília (UnB), the president of the CCJ worked in his own cause in a movement to seize the nomination. “The weakness is not just the government’s. Why is this happening? Not because of the quality of the nominee. Mendonça has experience, he was an AGU, he’s in the field. It’s not a curriculum problem. It’s a godfather’s problem,” he said. “It seems to me that Alcolumbre wants to be godfather to the STF minister. The senator and a group linked to him want to sponsor, be the owners of the nomination and are challenging President Bolsonaro.”

After giving in to pressure and scheduling the meeting in Mendonça, Alcolumbre, with allies, works on a plan B to try to overthrow the appointment of the former AGU. The group is now articulating a strategy to empty the Senate floor on polling day.

Plan B

Although he maintains that he will not give up on the name of Mendonça, Bolsonaro is already working with a plan B, in case the evangelical pastor is rejected. The chosen one would be the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins. Another candidate for the position is Minister João Otávio de Noronha, also from the STJ, rapporteur of the case of the cracks involving senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ). Noronha has given favorable decisions to the president’s son — and is praised by Planalto.

To occupy the Supreme Court with allies, Bolsonaro has the help of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). After the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which reduces the mandatory retirement age for ministers of the Court from 75 to 70, was approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), Lira decided to give priority to another measure related to the Supreme Court. . He created, on Wednesday, a special commission to analyze the PEC that expands from 65 to 70 years the maximum age for appointment in the courts. The proposal may pave the way for magistrates with good dialogue with Planalto to be nominated for future vacancies in the STF.