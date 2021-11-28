Actress from Um Lugar ao Sol delivers how she would react if her husband got pregnant another · TV News

Fernanda Nobre lives an open marriage with director José Roberto Jardim, but she said that she would not react well if her husband got another pregnant woman, as happened with the plot involving her character in Um Lugar ao Sol. , former lover of Renato (Cauã Reymond) who suddenly appears to reveal the playboy’s alleged son.

“In my view, getting another woman pregnant is inconceivable. It is a serious breach of the loyalty pact with my partner,” said the artist in an interview with the newspaper Extra this Sunday (28). Fernanda explained that she lives in an open marriage with José Roberto Jardim on social networks on Valentine’s Day last year.

“Each couple has their pact, including people who are monogamous. But the idea that people traditionally have of betrayal is often different from mine. The concept of loyalty is very ingrained in morality. I prefer to talk about loyalty,” he explained. actress.

Maria Fernanda’s interpreter said that she would be very upset if another woman arrived saying that she has a partner’s child. “The first thing I’d do would be plead with the man: ‘How did you let this happen?’ Because it’s his responsibility, he’s the one with me, not her. It would be a nuisance, right? A jolt of loyalty , in trusting others.”

Fernanda has been far from soap operas since Deus Salve Rei (2018). The return to the serials also marks the reunion with Cauã Reymond almost 20 years later. The two acted together in Malhação from 2002 to 2003, as Bia and Maumau. “It was his first work on TV. It was really cool to see each other on the scene after so many years. The Cauã I came across in Um Lugar ao Sol is very consistent with who I was in the beginning.”

“He’s always been a very committed, studious, dedicated actor. He still has those same characteristics, with the added bonus of experience. He’s a very respectful guy, who has a huge love for the set, for the crew. It’s great to work together.” , praises the actress.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

