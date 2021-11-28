After curing a hangover, Flamengo wants Renato Gaúcho to leave and changes in football

The defeat by Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final will have a direct impact on Flamengo’s football department and will force a series of changes. The first is the departure of coach Renato Gaúcho.

It is a consensus on the board that the coach will not be in charge for 2022 and there is a possibility that he will not even command the team against Ceará, this Tuesday (30th), at Maracanã. Internally, the feeling is that there is no more atmosphere, not even on the part of Renato Gaúcho.

After arriving in Rio de Janeiro early this Sunday morning, the club’s directors will meet this Monday (29) to define how Renato’s departure will be made. There is also a consensus that the choice of a new commander can no longer be wrong and that there will be time to do so.

The idea is to invest in a foreign technician with good staff. That’s because, in the football department itself, other changes must happen. These, however, after the election, which takes place next Saturday (5). It is noteworthy that Landim, current president, is well underway with his reelection.

Aside from Renato Gaúcho, the medical department and physical preparation have become targets of the leaders, who fear they will lose political support if they are not capable of promoting changes in these sectors.

On the field, Flamengo have only 4 games left in the Brazilian Championship and even though they have mathematical chances for the title, the internal speech is that the season is over and the time is to plan for 2022