After leaving Grêmio, Tiago Nunes comes back on top and fights for Libertadores

Tiago Nunes started the Brasileirão 2021 at Grêmio and had a disastrous start. After a missed passage by Corinthians, he tried to recover in Rio Grande do Sul and failed. But now in Ceará it seems that he has finally returned to the good times.

For Grêmio, his team lost five times and had two draws, causing him to be sent away after the 1-0 defeat against Atlético-GO at home. Even with the title of the charming Gauchão, he could not resist the horrible beginning and was dismissed, in common agreement…

Hired by Ceará, he took on a team that tied too much and ran the risk of relegation. It took a while to pack, but now in the final stretch he is in eighth place, in a position that gives a place in the pre-Libertadores 2022.

His debut for Grandpa was exactly against the team from Rio Grande do Sul. And he lost 2-0 to Felipão’s team. At that moment, the Grêmio fans were certain that he was the problem at the club, which made the tricolor be stuck in the relegation zone.

Felipão’s numbers in his last spell at Grêmio

Your team has scored 10 points in the last five games, already has 49 points and is no longer at risk of relegation. Fluminense has 51 points, Fortaleza 52, the same number as Bragantino. At this moment, it is possible to say that Vozão is even fighting for a direct place in the Libertadores 2022, although its table is not easy, against Flamengo, América and Palmeiras.

Tiago Nunes gives a new career path

Tiago Nunes did poorly at Corinthians and Grêmio, but in Ceará he is meeting expectations. If your team will really go to Libertadores we don’t know. But, it will not be demoted, which is already important.

Meanwhile, Grêmio continues immersed in the Z4 and strides away from playing Serie B in 2022.

Image: Thiago Gadelha / SVM