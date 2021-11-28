After runner-up at Libertadores, Renato Gaúcho talks about the future at Flamengo: “It’s up to the board to decide” | Flamengo

After lose the Libertadores final 2-1 to Palmeiras , this Saturday, Renato Gaúcho gave a press conference in Uruguay and analyzed the defeat despite the high investment made by Flamengo in the season. Asked about the future at the club, the coach left the decision to the board.

– In life you will win or lose, especially when it comes to decision. All clubs are looking to make an investment. Unfortunately in these last competitions we still haven’t been able to give a title to our fans, but it’s a winning group. You won’t win everything, your opponent will also win. But we cannot say that it is not a winning club. The important thing was that during all this time I tried to give my best together with my group.

“My contract ends on the 30th, this question should be asked to the president, to Marcos Braz, to the board. The decision is now up to the board”.

+ Gabigol is the ace of Libertadores: “Perfect if it were with a title”

+ Diego Alves admits sadness, but says: “We’ll get up”

This is the second Libertadores final that Renato Gaúcho has lost as a coach. In 2008, in command of Fluminense, he was defeated by LDU-EQU, on penalties, at Maracanã. In 2017, the coach was champion of the competition with Grêmio.

1 of 2 Renato Gaúcho in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras — Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian Renato Gaúcho in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras — Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Renato Gaúcho drew attention to Flamengo’s wear and tear, who played in three competitions and lived with pressure in recent months. The coach also freed Andreas Pereira of the blame for the defeat. The defensive midfielder failed at the start of overtime in a bid that ended with a goal by Deyverson.

– At these times it is easy for criticism to come, they are normal criticisms, we are used to it. But no one will take into account that in these last three months we were playing in three competitions, we had to win, win or win… We had to leave some Brasileirão games playing with a team a game, another game with another team precisely because of this final . And we did. We managed to get the players back, but unfortunately we didn’t get the result. There was no lack of delivery. Everything we could have done, the fans can rest assured, we did it. Palmeiras was also deserving, they are very well trained by Abel Ferreira.

“Those were details. Let’s not blame Andreas. I said that only those inside are wrong. If there’s anyone to blame, it’s me. In the final there’s only going to be one winner.”

+ Performances: Andreas misses overtime and spoils good game

When he was still commander of Grêmio, Renato Gaúcho stated that Flamengo had an obligation to win for having made an investment of R$ 200 million. Tonight, the coach, who today has an expensive cast on his hands, was reminded of that statement.

– At the time, Flamengo played in both competitions (Brasileiro and Libertadores) and had no one in the medical department. In three, four months, Flamengo played in three competitions, it was final every three days. Will see how many minutes, I believe few, that the main team played together. Eight minutes? The answer is given.

The red-black delegation returns this morning to Rio de Janeiro. Next Tuesday, at 8 pm, at Maracanã, Flamengo will host Ceará, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. The team is in second place, eight points behind the leader Atlético-MG.

+ Gabigol is Libertadores’ top scorer with 11 goals

A Voz da Torcida – Arthur Muhlenberg: “It could have been Flamengo’s last game of the year”

Other statements by Renato:

– All week we practiced this move by Palmeiras. Scarpa on the left was not surprising, so much so that I even trained my team to play with a lineup of five. Unfortunately for us, they found this counterattack, a space, they found a goal, which gave Palmeiras more peace of mind, as they came to play indoors. It gave them confidence, they closed even more. We managed to get the tie, but at our best moment, unfortunately, we made a mistake, we conceded the second goal. We tried to get at least a tie, but unfortunately it didn’t work.

Creation difficulties

– In football it is much easier to destroy than to build. Palmeiras plays closed, five behind, changed the scheme to face us. There was always a quick counterattack. We took a goal at the beginning. We play in their field all the time, we create, but end is end. Palmeiras closed up, gave no space, and what they wanted most was to find the goal. This gave them confidence. Even so I liked my team, they played well. I repeat, in football, destroying is easy, building is difficult. With little space, things got tough.