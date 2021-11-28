After three months, Bahia has a second day in a row with more than 3,000 active cases of Covid-19, says Sesab | Bahia

Bahia registered 516 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to data from the State Health Department (Sesab) released this Saturday afternoon (27). With these numbers, the state reaches, for the second day in a row, the mark of 3,069 active cases of the disease. On Friday (26), there were 3,110.

The last time that Bahia had registered more than three thousand active cases of the disease was on the 28th and 29th of August, when there were 3,277 and 3,141 active cases registered, respectively.

For the Secretary of Health of the State, Tereza Paim, this is a worrying scenario, as the more active cases, the greater the chance of the virus spreading. “This is a collaborative disease. To the extent that people do not follow the recommendations for using a mask, for physical distance and, above all, for completing the vaccination schedule, we will have new cases”, he says.

The epidemiological bulletin this Saturday also records 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as 552 recovered patients. Sesab informs that there are still 1,625,493 discarded cases and another 254,612 under investigation.

Of the 1,258,872 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,228,521 are already considered recovered and 27,282 had confirmed deaths. In Bahia, 52,528 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday.

Sesab warns that the data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system, as the database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

Bahia has 1,291 active beds for Covid-19 treatment. Of this total, 403 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 31%.

Of these beds, 536 are in the adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which have an occupancy rate of 32% (208 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 18 of the 29 places are with patients, which represents an occupancy rate of 62%. Clinical beds for adults are with 21% occupancy and children with 58%.

In Salvador, of the 325 active beds, 205 are occupied (37% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 32% and that of pediatric ICU beds is 95%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are 30% occupied and pediatric beds are 50%.

