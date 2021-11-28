After warning of ‘disaster emergency’, Brazilian reports that New Yorkers live as if there was no pandemic: ‘Shocking’ | Santos and Region

A Brazilian who is living in New York City, in the United States, reported to the g1 the impact it felt in relation to the way the local population is dealing with the measures to prevent Covid-19 and vaccination. Even after the state governor issued a ‘disaster emergency’ statement, due to the increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the virus, several residents continue to refuse to receive the vaccine.

The resident of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, Tarcísio Hernandes Cavaco, 41, graduated in Information Technology, traveled to New York City to participate in a course on the financial market. A few days after his arrival, he was surprised by news that the state governor, Kathy Hochul, had issued a ‘disaster emergency’ statement.

In practice, the measure, adopted after the increase in cases and hospitalizations on account of Covid, allows the health professionals prioritize the treatment of those infected by the disease and unlock some bureaucratic procedures for the purchase of inputs to fight Covid-19. In her official Twitter account, she said the government continues to see warning signs of coronavirus spikes in the region.

The governor also encouraged residents to get vaccinated, citing the vaccine as the greatest weapon against the pandemic, and cited the new variant of the virus, omicron, which is already circulating in other countries. “Although the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it is coming,” she said on Twitter.

A resident of Santos, SP, has been living in New York for 10 days, where the governor issued a 'disaster emergency' warning after an increase in cases and hospitalizations by Covid — Photo: Personal Archive

For Cavaco, there is a big difference in awareness between Brazilians and Americans, as he observed several people who refuse to receive immunization against the virus in the city.

“The situation is being taken as if the proliferation of the coronavirus has ended. But we know that, here, there are many people who do not want to and will not get vaccinated. So, there is a very big fight between the city and the government to encourage people to get vaccinated. And even so, this Covid issue here is very complicated”, he says.

The Brazilian says that he has received information from several people being infected by the virus in recent days, such as, for example, two friends from the course he is taking. In the state, the use of a face mask is no longer mandatory in open places, but even with three doses of the immunizing agent against the coronavirus, he continues to use the protection.

He describes it as “a very big blow” to travel to a country and meet so many ‘deniers’, that is, people who refuse to receive the immunization against the disease. He explains that he sees a lot more awareness among Brazilian residents with regard to vaccination.

“It was a really big hit. It’s shocking to experience this. I see a lot of neglect, not only from the local population, but from the tourist himself. There was greater awareness in Brazil regarding vaccination. The governor is taking precautions because of the number of people who are getting infected”, he concludes.