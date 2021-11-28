Agents set fire to miners’ boats in action on the Madeira River

Special Envoys to Autazes (AM) – Agents set fire to miners’ boats in an operation carried out this Saturday (11/27), on the Madeira River. Federal Police photos show the vessels on fire.

The action, called Operation Uiara, was launched this Saturday morning and seized at least 20 rafts in an action against illegal mining carried out by the Federal Police (PF), in partnership with the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama ), the Navy and the Air Force.

The apprehensions took place near the municipality of Nova Orlinda do Norte, in Amazonas. Part of the material was burned by authorities.

“They’re ruining everything. They set fire to more than 20 rafts,” said one of the miners to the report by metropolises.

A neighboring city in New Orlinda do Norte, Autazes, with about 40,000 inhabitants, became the stage for a gold rush after circulating, among miners who were already exploring the ore in the tributary of the Amazon River, the news that there was a good place to extract minerals.

gold miners in the Madeira river in the amazons. The region had 600 rafts, but the threat of an operation drove away miners. Rafts have dredges that pull water and sand from the bottom of the river to look for gold. Water drawn from the bottom of the river passes through a sort of filtering on the raft, so that the gold is extracted.

Within two weeks, hundreds of ferries gathered at the edge of an Autazes district called Porto do Rosarinho.

Soon after the first news about the arrival of hundreds of ferries in the region, however, most of the miners decided to leave to avoid inspection, as noted by the metropolises on the spot.