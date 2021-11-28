Alert Hand-foot-mouth disease, frequent among children

The little known hand-foot-mouth disease, virus of the Coxsackie group, which is transmitted through food, personal contact or contaminated objects.

First, when coming into contact with the virus, the victim begins to feel symptoms from 3 to 7 days after the infection, and the symptoms can be intense.

Fevers that can exceed 38°C, severe sore throat, spots and blisters are on the list of symptoms.

At the slightest sign of infection, the person should go to the doctor, especially in the case of children, whose treatment will be guided by the pediatrician.

Diagnosis can only be made by a professional. He, the general practitioner or pediatrician, will assess the symptoms and the blemishes.

As the symptoms are common to some diseases, it is common for the carrier to be confused and not give due attention, but do not make this mistake.

Go to the doctor and request the necessary laboratory tests to avoid taking risks.

Know the symptoms

One of the main symptoms is the appearance of red spots or blisters on the hands, feet, as well as canker sores in the mouth.

The symptoms mentioned usually appear after three days of infection, but they are not the only ones. See more:

Fever above 38°C;

Vomiting;

Discomfort;

Diarrhea;

Excessive salivation;

Sore throat;

Lack of appetite.

Watch for symptoms and see your doctor when necessary.

infection and treatment

Therefore, hand-foot-mouth disease, it was to be expected that this syndrome could be transmitted through human contact.

Coughing, sneezing, saliva and direct contact with blisters can transmit the disease, especially during the first 7 days of illness.

However, be aware that even after recovery, the virus can still be transmitted through the stool for about 4 weeks.

The essential thing is to stay away from infected people, not share personal and non-transferable objects, and wash your hands after coughing, sneezing, etc.

The virus can also come through food, so wash food thoroughly before consumption.

Therefore, as for the treatment, it will be the use of medicines against fever, pain, anti-inflammatory drugs, medicines and ointments for itching and canker sores.

Finally, remembering that the treatment must always be guided by the doctor.

