Alfa Romeo sees Bottas as strong pillar after years “in the shadow” of Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas’ five-season trajectory as a Mercedes driver is drawing to a close. With just two races to run in 2021, the Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi GPs, the Finn is preparing for an important career transition, as he will defend Alfa Romeo from 2022, on a multi-year contract.

Valtteri will arrive at Hinwil with prestige and will be commanded by Frédéric Vasseur, the manager who, ten years ago, was also his boss in the campaign that culminated with the title of the former GP3 by the ART Grand Prix.

The French manager, at a press conference last weekend of the Qatar GP, highlighted the importance of Bottas’ arrival for the team and for the pilot himself. The Finn will assume the role of team leader after being the second Mercedes driver between 2017 and 2021, having at his side in the pits seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

“It’s quite natural, when you’re Lewis’s teammate, that you’re in his shadow a little bit,” he said.

“With us, he [Bottas] it will be a strong pillar for the team’s performance and development. For him, I think it was an important step, and I am very convinced that he will be able to perform well in this position”, he stressed.

Vasseur highlighted the role Bottas will play at Alfa Romeo as the leader of a team that will be the only one to change all of its two drivers for 2022. The Frenchman recalled that Valtteri will represent the main reference for those arriving in F1 next year , newcomer Guanyu Zhou.

“Valtteri is very experienced. And he is doing very well. There was a fantastic second part of the season this year and will add to the team with his own experience”, he commented.

“At his side, we will have a rookie coming from Formula 2. It is always important for a rookie to have a reference, and with Valtteri he will have one of the best references on the grid”, added the Alfa Romeo commander.

