Aline scolds Sol for talking about MC Gui’s family

Aline Mineiro was bothered by some of Solange Gomes’ lines about MC Gui in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). A few days ago, the ex-bathtub Gugu revealed that she believes the funkeiro pretends to be a good guy in the reality show by talking frequently about his fiancée, his dog and his family.

The ex-panicat said that she is “in the middle” of the two friends in this story, as she is very fond of the MC and deeply admires Sol. The thing that happened there, that you know what happened out there…”, Aline began. Solange said she didn’t know and, without explaining the cause, Aline revealed that she was talking about the cancellation suffered by the pawn.

“When you fight with him, you’re throwing a lot out there in his face,” snapped Léo Lins’ girlfriend. “What’s out there?” asked the former drummer queen. And the colleague continued: “You tell him about the bride: ‘Now you want to pay the good guy because you’re getting married’. You’re involving his fiancée out there. For example, you can tell him he’s arrogant here, I don’t know , whatever he is, whatever you think. And he always throws things at you from here… ‘Lazy’, I don’t know, he might have said that. It’s something that’s his opinion here.”

In addition to disapproving of Solange’s speeches, Aline also criticized Rico’s speeches about the cancellation, recalling that MC Gui had to undergo psychological follow-up, lost contracts and even friends.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub replied: “For me to take a subject like this, I’m expressing my opinion of his behavior in here. I never spoke about this cancellation thing to him, Rico was the one who spoke. What do I say, that he’s all the time ‘My fiancee, my fiancée’, it’s my right because he’s doing this in here, his behavior in here, because it favors him in the game… That’s not what I said outside, he’s doing in here”.

The ex-panicat continued to disagree: “But these are things that can spill over to people he likes.” And again Solange replied: “But what I said is his behavior in here, it’s something I observe: make the bed, start the dog thing… A good guy”.

Mineiro continued pointing out that this is not the best way to argue with the funkeiro, but the colleague remained adamant.