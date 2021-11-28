Alonso underlines with a podium the truth that Alpine hides: return is success

Fernando Alonso celebrated a historic podium for his career in Qatar (Photo: Alpine)

When Fernando Alonso decided to leave Formula 1 for lack of a better option, at the end of 2018, there was the conviction that he would like to return, but the doubts about future possibilities. And there were those who looked crookedly at the decision to return two years later, at the edge of his 40s, abandoning the success he found in other worlds to sail alongside a half-platoon team. Almost a year after the decision, you can say that he is exactly what Alpine was looking for.

Yes, this analysis is born from the result of the weekend: Alonso’s return to the podium after seven years, since 2014. The breaking of a historic fast that clearly indicated the situations in which the two-time champion has been over time since he actively participated in the process of Ferrari’s implosion at the end of that season. But that doesn’t matter now. What really matters is that the Qatar podium serves as a catalyst for the rest of the season. It’s the headline that draws attention to what Fernando has done in the rest of the championship.

“It’s a relief, I’m sweating,” said Marcin Budkowski, executive director of Alpine, shortly after the Qatari race. “His podium was something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time, to be honest. Everyone agrees that Fernando’s driving this year deserved this podium, so it’s great to see him up there”, he highlighted.

And what did he do for the rest of the championship? Well, for a start, he managed to get used to the points with a tremendously disappointing car. Alpine had hoped to annoy McLaren and Ferrari for the third-strength place at the Constructors’ World Cup, but it hasn’t come close consistently at any time of the year. It’s true that Aston Martin should join this wave, but the car is even worse. The main issue is that the AlphaTauri car is better than the French, but it will end up behind in the championship due to the fact that it has a rookie driver and that he still needs to prove that he belongs to the Formula 1 grid. But that would not be the case with two Pierre Gasly .

Evaluating Alonso’s season is to understand the ups and downs of a driver who spent two years out of Formula 1 and returned to a car that, at the end of a generation of firecrackers, was basically ready for whoever came to replace Daniel Ricciardo in 2021. In the beginning, there were the setbacks, the comparison that favored a talented young man like Ocon, but was short-lived.

In post-Monaco, Alonso began taking out of the car, most weekends, what was possible. The points became constant, Ocon started to gain an air of sidekick and things fell back to normal. Until the summer break, six races in a row at the points. The last of them in Hungary, with a fourth place when the French, who had scored just two points post-Monaco so far, won. Alonso was fourth, but he shone in the fight against Lewis Hamilton.

The expectation was to see a stronger Alpine in the second part of the year, after ending the opening stretch of the championship with victory and fourth place – albeit with fundamental help from the circumstances. What was seen from Belgium was the opposite: an Alpine that seemed to accept that the 2021 goal had been reached and the rest of the year was just a transition. And while there isn’t a big mouthed boss – as there was at Cyril Abiteboul in the past – and you can’t say there’s a crisis, rumors started to circulate that bringing in MotoGP’s Davide Brivio was a mistake that would only last a year. Is Otmar Szafnauer the name for the future? He and Aston Martin deny it, but there is a disturbing silence at Alpine about Brivio and his plans for the future.

“For me, he’s the best driver on the track,” praised four-time world champion and Alpine consultant Alain Prost. “The overview he has of racing is unbelievable, as is the understanding of the tyres, the feedback about the car and the way he informs the engineers. Fernando told me he became a different person [no período fora da F1], and I must say it is true. It is totally at the service of the team”, he stated.

Fernando Alonso and EL PLAN (Photo: Alpine)

Even amidst the instability, which Alonso showed with a car that came to fall worse than Alfa Romeo at one point, was as stable a driver as could be expected. When things go wrong, as in Turkey, Ocon takes the stick and takes only one point, but Esteban is not the best Alpine driver in 2021. with all the difficulties. There are 39 points that seem to be a sum error in the period, when evaluating the quality of the car. Ocon, for comparison purposes, scored 24.

“Unbelievable! It’s been seven years…”, he said right after getting out of the car in Losail. “Finally we made it. We got close in a few races, but it wasn’t enough. Damn! I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” he concluded, marveling. The fast is over.

The podium in Qatar is justice and serves as a guiding thread for texts like this one, which evaluate the entire season in a positive way. The Alonso of now is exactly what Alpine needed: stable and responsible for possible results. If Alpine is what Alonso needed, it’s another story, for another text.

