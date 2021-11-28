An infectious disease specialist from Paraíba does not rule out the association between the use of ivermectin and an outbreak of itching

Human scabies, allergy and diseases caused by mosquitoes are some of the possibilities raised by experts as the cause of the outbreak of people with skin lesions that cause itching.

Paraiba infectologist Fernando Chagas, director of Hospital Clementino Fraga, explained some of the characteristics of the skin lesions and did not rule out the possibility of the outbreak being related to the use of ivermectin, a medication used against Covid-19, without scientific proof.

Fernando Chagas said that the appearance of these cases worries health authorities, as the treatment takes time, and in many cases, the lesions reappear persistently.

He explained that the lesions often appear with “blisters” but quickly spread through the body, with elevation and a lot of itching all over the skin.

“Sometimes it starts in the chest and spreads to the limbs. And this often makes people end up suffering more, as the itching ends up reflecting on people’s quality of life,” he explained.

As a recommendation from the infectologist, for people who are experiencing these symptoms, he highlighted that initially, hydration is essential, and then seek medical assistance and guidance.

“The professional needs to notify so that there is an investigation in the cases, mainly those of persistence. One of the hypotheses being raised in Pernambuco is that of ivermectin-resistant scabies.

Fernando Chagas recalled that experts were already warning about the risk of using this medication on a large scale, as well as the use of antibiotics.

The specialist does not rule out the possibility that we are facing scabies, caused by an ivermectin-resistant mite. Therefore, it is necessary to look for a professional to investigate the case.

For the infectologist, there is a risk of cases arising in Paraíba caused by the excessive use of medicines without scientific proof.

“Sadly yes. It is a line of investigation that is taking shape. When we analyze the cases, most of them suggest scabies, spreading to the lesion `, he observed. Dr Fernando noted that many people complained of fever related to the condition.

“That’s because scabies doesn’t give you a fever. So it wasn’t because of the fever that scabies was thought of, but because of the characteristics of the lesion, associated with its persistence,” he explained to PB Agora.

He advised people who have any type of skin lesion, to do the correct hygiene, and to avoid sharing towels and hygienic material with other people. Care with hygiene, according to him, is essential, even to prevent the transmission of the disease.

The speech of the infectologist from Paraíba, is based on a survey by the Center for Studies in Pharmacotherapy (NEF) of the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal), released this Friday (26), relates scabies (human scabies) to the indiscriminate use of ivermectin . According to the researchers, this study can help in the investigation of the outbreak registered in Pernambuco. More than 400 cases have already been reported.

The researchers relied on observation of previously reported cases of ivermectin resistance, isolated outbreaks, and data on increased drug consumption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The article was published in August.

Patients complain of severe itching, which intensifies at night, which evolves into wounds, even with the use of anti-allergic drugs. Epidemiological surveillance has issued an alert with symptoms to health services, so everyone must notify the care of patients with symptoms of the disease.

This week, in Paraíba, the State Department of Health (SES), published a technical note, alerting health professionals to cases of ‘itching’ similar to those registered in Pernambuco. . The neighboring state is facing an outbreak of skin lesions and professionals are preparing for any cases. No case has been confirmed in Paraíba.

According to the technical note, suspicions must be notified. The document also presents the pattern of the disease. It has mainly affected children, primarily those who live near areas of Atlantic forest and dams.

The main symptoms presented were skin lesions, mainly on the upper limbs and trunk, accompanied by abrasions. Although not frequent, there were reports of sore throat, diarrhea, fever and others, in a smaller proportion of cases.

Although no case has been confirmed in Paraíba, SES requests that any individual with similar symptoms must have their health status notified to the secretariat, to ensure follow-up and prevent the disease from spreading.

Severino Lopes

PB Now