Ana Paula Siebert and Justus’ baby wears a 6,000 reais look in the Bahamas

The daughter of Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus enchanted her by posing in a designer outfit

the digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert and the presenter and entrepreneur Roberto Justus are enjoying a few days in the Bahamas. They traveled with little Vicky. The six-month-old baby girl is their only child. But, Justus has four other heirs, the result of old relationships.

In addition to fun times, what marks the family trip is luxury! Starting with the private jet that took them at the beginning of the tour. Not to mention where they are staying. The trio booked a room in a hotel that has daily rates ranging from 5 to 75,000 reais.

This Thursday, what drew attention was the look used by Vicky. Full of style, the baby posed on a beach and enchanted her. In the click, the little one is wearing a hat that matches her beautiful blue dress. Both from the children’s collection of the French brand Dior. While the dress costs 490 dollars (about 2,800 reais), the accessory doesn’t cost less than 460 dollars (or approximately 2,600 reais) – if purchased on the brand’s official website.

“My girl”, wrote Ana Paula Siebert as a caption for the daughter’s photos. It didn’t take long for fans to send lots and lots of praise for the little girl! “I can’t handle it, stop it Vicky”, one Internet user delighted. Another said: “Most beautiful thing. A little Princess”.

One follower joked: “A super celebrity fashion!”. Another agreed: “This one is beautiful and stylish.” And yet another defined: “Perfection that speaks, right?”. While a fan noted: “I’m not keeping up with the little shoes”. Another was inspired: “I love the looks her! It’s a lot of luxury, I don’t have the maturity to deal with”.

And if the beachwear has already left many with their jaws hanging open… The baby of Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus even walked around the Bahamas in a branded baby carriage! The item features the traditional print by the Italian brand Fendi. But daddies who want to pilot a model like this, as well as Ana and Justus, need to pay around 20 thousand reais!

