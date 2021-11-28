Analysis: with Gabriel Sara and Benítez, São Paulo loosens up and breathes with relief in Brasileirão | São Paulo

Anyway, the fans of São Paulo can breathe a sigh of relief. The team was locked and tense on Wednesday, against Athletico. The team that didn’t enjoy the good times, too. This Saturday, with Gabriel Sara again at a high level and Martín Benítez changing the panorama of a match, Tricolor won Sport and is close to ending any chance of relegation.

In a “final”, as classified by Sara, São Paulo knew how to manage the bad moments, with good saves from Tiago Volpi, and turned the imposition into goals in the second half. There were two moments of relief, amplified by the situation in the table. A 2-0 victory that brings the club closer to remaining in Serie A in advance.

São Paulo reached 45 points, the maximum number reached by a relegation in the history of Brasileirão with 20 teams (Coritiba, in 2009). There are still three rounds left (Grêmio, Juventude and América-MG) for Tricolor to get rid of the drama for good and even target, who knows, a continental spot in this championship that was designed with drama refinements.

1 out of 5 Gabriel Sara celebrates São Paulo’s second goal with Benítez — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gabriel Sara celebrates São Paulo’s second goal with Benítez — Photo: Marcos Riboli

This Saturday’s tricolor evolution, which allows the team to want more in the last weeks of the season, involves the duo Gabriel Sara and Martín Benítez. The first one goes through a great phase and assumes itself more and more as a protagonist of the team, while the second one came in cheered by the fans and was decisive.

São Paulo gained creativity with the Argentine, who freed up even more Sara to infiltrate and submit. This combination materialized in goals the good Tricolor moments in the game and eased the pressure that arose from the need to win.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

The Tricolor can now breathe a little easier. However, with the potential of the squad demonstrated in the good moments of coaches Hernán Crespo and Rogério Ceni, São Paulo can do more. There are three games left for the end of the year to be less bitter and with good prospects.

See Rogério Ceni’s press conference, from São Paulo, after the victory over Sport

Gabriel Sara is increasingly at ease working more on the right side, with his foot inverted. Merit by Rogério Ceni, who won yet another protagonist, essential to take São Paulo out of the suffocation from Allianz Parque, in a victory over Palmeiras, to Morumbi.

With Igor Gomes and Rodrigo Nestor lined up in the second half, Sara had more freedom of infiltration and appeared twice inside the area in a short period of time. In the first, Maílson saved the header of the shirt 21. In the second, he kicked right after a pass by Marquinhos to decree the 2-0.

2 out of 5 Benítez started well in the second half against Sport — Photo: Marcos Riboli Benítez started well in the second half against Sport — Photo: Marcos Riboli

This midfield formation with Sara, Igor Gomes, Nestor and Marquinhos leveraged Benítez, charged by Ceni to have greater defensive participation. The Argentinian, who had started well at half-time, was fouled and assisted Calleri to open the scoring.

The center forward left shortly after scoring the goal, which advanced Rigoni and Benítez. The midfielder thus faced lesser defensive responsibilities and was able to concentrate on finding spaces to distribute the game. It was shirt 8 that triggered Marquinhos in Gabriel Sara’s goal.

Despite the good offensive response this Saturday, Ceni needs to find a fit that limits Calleri’s movement. The shirt 30 is fundamental as a finisher and inside the area, but he faces difficulties when he needs to leave the area a lot.

3 out of 5 Rogério Ceni observes Igor Vinicius in São Paulo vs. Sport — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rogério Ceni observes Igor Vinicius in São Paulo x Sport — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The coach still needs to balance the team more in the attacking field, which remains very dependent on the left side, with the exception of Gabriel Sara’s game, starting from the right to the center. This stops the attack and makes the marking on the team predictable.

There is little time until the end of the championship, but something to be observed by Rogério Ceni for 2022, a season in which São Paulo will (very likely) remain in the elite of Brazilian football.

After practically relegating Sport, São Paulo faces yet another desperate team: Grêmio. On Thursday, from 20:00 (GMT), Tricolor plays in Porto Alegre with the possibility of eliminating any chance of a fall.

4 out of 5 São Paulo, by Rodrigo Nestor, faces Grêmio next Thursday — Photo: Marcos Riboli São Paulo, by Rodrigo Nestor, faces Grêmio next Thursday — Photo: Marcos Riboli

A draw away from home would make the team reach 46 points, a number that has never demoted a team in the Brasileirão, and would definitely complicate the Gauchos, who have only 36. Grêmio could even fall in the next round if they were defeated by São Paulo and depending on the combination of results.

A Voz da Torcida – Caio: “Victory that is no reason to celebrate”