Analyst points out 3 unknown cryptocurrencies to buy in December that could go up to 30%

Recently, with news of a possible new variant of Covid-19 that would be resistant to current vaccines and would be spreading across the world, asset prices in the cryptocurrency and equity markets have plummeted, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropping below $55,000 for the first time in the last 30 days.

However, this Saturday, the markets sketched a reaction with the BTC, Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) all rising more than 3% in the last 24h. But analysts still diverge whether the slight positive movement could represent a rejection of fear and a return of volatility to the market or a slight respite for a further decline.

Thus, while the price of Bitcoin shows indecision, analyst Tyler Swope, who in July hit the high of Ethereum, now scores 3 cryptocurrencies somewhat unknown but which, according to him, has upside potential as well as a hold investment opportunity because of the current return on your stakin systemg.

First on Swope’s list is OlympusDAO (OHM). According to him, in a short period of time, the token managed to attract great attention from users of decentralized finance (DeFi) as OHM buyers are encouraged to HODL and staking as APYs are currently at over 7,300%.

“Olympus has started a DeFi revolution, which is apparent from the amount of forks created based on the protocol… OHM is the most bifurcated protocol of the year, and the amount of forks based on its code is reaching levels seen by only three [outros ] projects: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Uniswap. This is pure validation that OHM created something special,” he said.

He points out that Olympus also attracted the attention of big-time investor Mark Cuban, who bought and bet on OHM in July.

Unknown cryptocurrencies

Second on the trader’s list is REN, an open protocol that provides inter-blockchain liquidity access to decentralized applications (DApps). REN is an Ethereum-based token which powers a protocol that allows transfers of cryptocurrencies between different blockchains.

“This token is ready to pump… I have a feeling that REN will recapture its position in the top 100 cryptocurrencies and possibly even capture its old March ranking and even more. Why? REN announced that Host-to-Host was coming to its protocol,” he said.

The Host-to-Host described by the analyst as an implementation in REN means that RenVM will be able to merge native currencies and tokens between the blockchains supported by the protocol.

In this way, REN will have support for smart contract platforms but also for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and even Dogecoin (DOGE).

“Big interoperability is coming,” he points out.

The analyst’s latest indication is the Energy Web Chain (EWT), a blockchain platform built to meet the logistics demands of the energy sector. Thus, Tyler highlights two positive catalysts for EWT.

“Energy Web recently updated its validating code of conduct and ended up eliminating the validity-only income-seekers and not contributing to the protocol. In addition, something very big is coming up which will be the EWT staking and last week they announced a reinforcement period for the first stakers, more than 21% APY”, he concludes.

