André Mendonça’s Saturday at the CCJ do Senate is scheduled for December 1st

André Mendonça’s hearing at the Federal Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) was scheduled this Saturday (27th) for December 1st.

The former justice minister and former attorney general of the Union was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to occupy a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The president of CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), chose senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), as rapporteur of the hearing.

In the invitation, made by telephone, Alcolumbre stated that the choice was made because she was an evangelical parliamentarian and out of respect for the female bench.

THE CNN he found out that the senator thanked the invitation, said she felt honored and that Alcolumbre’s gesture made clear what everyone already knows, that he would never be a religious intolerant and would have something against evangelicals.