André Mendonça’s Saturday at the CCJ do Senate is scheduled for December 1st

by

André Mendonça’s hearing at the Federal Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) was scheduled this Saturday (27th) for December 1st.

The former justice minister and former attorney general of the Union was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to occupy a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The president of CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), chose senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), as rapporteur of the hearing.

In the invitation, made by telephone, Alcolumbre stated that the choice was made because she was an evangelical parliamentarian and out of respect for the female bench.

THE CNN he found out that the senator thanked the invitation, said she felt honored and that Alcolumbre’s gesture made clear what everyone already knows, that he would never be a religious intolerant and would have something against evangelicals.

  • 1 in 10

    Gilmar Mendes took over in 2002, nominated by FHC Credit: CNN ART

  • two in 10

    Ricardo Lewandowski was approved in 2006, nominated by Lula Credit: CNN ART

  • 3 in 10

    Carmen Lúcia arrived at Court in 2006, nominated by Lula Credit: CNN ART

  • 4 in 10

    Dias Toffoli was nominated by Lula in 2009 Credit: CNN ART

  • 5 in 10

    Luiz Fux assumed the chair in 2011, nominated by Dilma Rousseff Credit: CNN ART

  • 6 in 10

    Rosa Weber was also nominated by Dilma Rousseff in 2011 Credit: CNN ART

  • 7 in 10

    Luís Roberto Barroso arrived at the Court in 2013, nominated by Dilma Rousseff Credit: CNN ART

  • 8 in 10

    Edson Fachin was another indication of Dilma, in 2015 Credit: CNN ART

  • 9 in 10

    Alexandre de Moraes was nominated by Michel Temer in 2017 Credit: CNN ART

  • 10 in 10

    Nunes Marques was Bolsonaro’s first nominee in 2020 Credit: CNN ART