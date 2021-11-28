André Rocha: ‘Score 0 for Renato Gaúcho’; see Flamengo’s notes – 11/27/2021

Flamengo lost the Libertadores final to Palmeiras, this afternoon (27), in Montevideo, Uruguay. After the tie 1-1 in regular time, Verdão’s triumph came with a goal by Deyverson, in the first half of overtime.

On Flamengo’s Live, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Rubro-Negro games, André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado analyzed the performance of the Gávea team. The columnists criticized coach Renato Gaúcho, and recalled the mistake made by midfielder Andreas Pereira.

See the players and coach Renato Gaúcho’s notes

Diego Alves

André Rocha: “I think the two goals were defensible balls. They weren’t submissions… The first one is more complicated to catch, but Deyverson’s… Goalkeeper has to be firmer in a move like that because his teammate failed, right? The goalkeeper has to save those difficult balls, as Weverton saved some. Diego was indebted. I’ll rate it 5.0. In the end, he fought, went to the area. I’ll rate it 5.0” – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I accompany you in 5.0. I only disagree with you in the analysis of the flaws. I think the failure of the first goal was greater than that of the second. The one in the second, the guy got in his face, right? from the first the ball was kicked with a reasonable distance, from the edge of the area, and he let the ball pass under his body. To justify the 5.0, he made a great save in the second half, in a shot that he caught at the angle” – 5.0

isla

André Rocha: “The goal has a knockout by Raphael Veiga, but Isla can’t be blamed. He was a little nervous, making some fouls there and such, he was a little confused by the movements of Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga. I think that within Renato’s planning it should have been something else and Palmeiras ended up surprising. It didn’t compromise, but it didn’t go well again. Grade 5.0” – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’m going to give a 4.0 mark because I think he was one of the ones who slept… Several of them slept there in Raphael Veiga, entering and nobody paying attention. And in the attack he was absolutely null. So, I’m going to give a mark 4.0, willingly” – 4.0

Matheus

André Rocha: “Matheuzinho tried more, but the whole problem is that, afterwards, everything was disorganized. The team was messed up, with Kenedy open on the right, left-handed, and he didn’t pass there. He started to go to the middle, because he was a gap in the middle, in that final stretch of the game. He tried, fought, participated, made crosses. He’s better than Isla, right? Next year he’ll have to start at right-back” – 6.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll give 5.0. I’ll go more than Isla, but I don’t think he managed to solve anything either” – 5.0

Rodrigo Caio

André Rocha: “Rodrigo Caio didn’t compromise. He doesn’t have any big flaws there. The first goal doesn’t have his fault. And he tried, tried to correct some covers there on the right side. He fought, made those fouls of his. It was a reasonable performance. give grade 6.0” – 6.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll give it 5.0. I didn’t think it solved anything either. A lot of balls… I despair with that little ball game. Flamengo losing, needing, and then he keeps playing from one side to the other, from one side to the other, and even retreats to the goalkeeper. And it was in an attempt to retreat to the goalkeeper that it worked” – 5.0

David Luiz

André Rocha: “David Luiz also tried to come out to support, the plays, articulate. He tried a play that Everton saved, in a set-piece play. He did what he did. Note 6.0” – 6.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll accompany you in 6.0, but I expected more from David Luiz. I expected more from David Luiz’s madness. At the end, especially in overtime, I expected him to go. It was time to do that because I lost from 2 to 1 or 3 to 1 was the same thing. I had this hope, which only came close to achieving this ball that you mentioned, which, by the way, was the only ball well given by Everton Ribeiro, a free kick that he [David Luiz] was in Weverton’s face, and when he tried to cross, Weverton made a great save” – 6.0

Philip Luis

André Rocha: “Filipe Luiz didn’t even play right, and I don’t see his fault in the goal. The mistake is in the scoring system. He had to go to Dudu, he didn’t do anything wrong there. the guidance for him that he shouldn’t have done that, or the guidance that Bruno had to go with Mayke until the end. I didn’t see so much of his mistake, grade 6.0 too” – 6.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’m going to give it a 4.0. I saw an error, yes. The ball was in his back, he didn’t have to have gone to Dudu. For me, the first goal was in his account. So, I’m going to go give him a 4.0 grade. With heartache because I think he’s a player, but I think it’s over too. His injury today in the first half, for me, clearly indicates that his physique opened its mouth” – 4.0

Renê

André Rocha: “Renê was the one who put it on the bench, and then he was forced to put it on the field. Limited player. A game of this size, the game was too big for him. He even tried, fought, but he’s weak and he doesn’t live one good moment. He already had a better moment in his career, in 2018 he did a good Brazilian, but now it’s not possible. Compared with Filipe Luis, he’s at a lower level, and compared to Ramon, he’s also lower. Renato will have to explain why did you choose Renê and not Ramon” – 4.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll give you a 4.0 grade too, I’ll accompany you, but I think you have to send him away. You have to win, negotiate, lend, do anything because, if not, you won’t let Ramon develop risk of the technician making a mess like that of Renato” – 4.0

Aaron

André Rocha: “A score of 7.0 because he played a lot, but with the exception of the error in positioning in the first goal. Lots of space there in the back. When that happens, who makes this quick move, Arão, Gerson also took a long time to River Plate’s goal wasn’t exactly the same, it was in a different circumstance, but it was also a play on the right side that the defensive midfielders were slow to reach. When the ball comes from the bottom, they sleep. in this type of play. Today it was more in speed, but there is also a positioning error there” – 7.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “We saw a really different game. I thought Arão was awful. I’ll give Arão a 4.0 grade” – 4.0

Andreas Pereira

André Rocha: “Performance compromised by the mistake, right? Gross and decisive mistake. He even played well, played a good game, but a mistake like that is unforgivable” – 3.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “Rating 1.0. He delivered the game, that’s the truth. It was fine, but he delivered the game” – 1.0

Peter

Renato Maurício Prado: “Pedro took his place, and he didn’t have much to do.

Everton Ribeiro

André Rocha: “Very bad, very bad. Waiting for the ball in the foot. He suffered several trips for waiting for the ball in the foot, seeing that the marking was very strong there in the left sector. Everyone closed the left side because they knew it was there Flamengo’s deep play, and he was waiting for the ball with a congested sector, trying to dribble. He made a lot of wrong decision. He improved a little in the second half, but still very weak performance” – 4.0

– 1.0

Arrascaeta

André Rocha: “You can say he was heroic. What he did in the game was impressive, fighting, trying to overcome his own difficulties. And even more surprising was returning to the second half with more will, with more race, and collaborating with the team. He could have been the guy responsible for two assists if Flamengo had won with that goal by Michael. I’ll rate him 8.0, for me it was Flamengo’s best” – 8.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I agree it was the best. Far below Arrascaeta when he’s at the top of his game, but still, for me, the best on the field. And mainly, as you said, heroic because he couldn’t play the 90 minutes” – 8.0

vitinho

André Rocha: “He didn’t do much. He came in totally poorly positioned. Renato loves to screw Vitinho. Vitinho already started at left-back, now from midfield, he’s not that player. If not to put the guy in his position. … Look at the difference, the team needing to turn a game, in 2019, Vitinho entered the right wing, a team organized to try to put pressure. Vitinho, today, was, once again, sacrificed”

Renato Maurício Prado: “I agree with you, no grade”

Bruno Henrique

André Rocha: “Bruno Henrique had the mistake in the goal, he didn’t follow Mayke. He failed, right? And, up front, he contributed little. He fought, tried, grew at that time when the game became more random, he won divided, tried to take the team forward” – 6.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll give 5.0 because I expected more from him. Really, the move… Perhaps, that was Flamengo’s most beautiful move. That typical move, Gabigol puts in Bruno Henrique’s head, and Bruno Henrique headed for Arrascaeta, That would have been a goal worthy of Flamengo’s best moments. He is physically unwell” – 5.0

Kenedy

André Rocha: “He played for a few minutes, but the whole problem is that a left-handed guy, to play on the right side, has to be in a tight team because, if not, he’ll just be catching a bad ball without the full-back passing by him. , without a partner for the table, and then it gets much more difficult. It’s this randomness of having individuality, and it’s more difficult to have Kenedy. He arrived, covid, gained weight, lost weight, didn’t have minutes… It won’t add a lot. I’ll give it a rating of 5.0 because, at least, it tried there, but it wasn’t the player to turn a game to Flamengo in a Libertadores final” – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I don’t even think I should have entered, but he fought. I agree with you, for the fight, he scored 5.0” – 5.0

Gabigol

André Rocha: “Gabigol was worth the goal, right? I think he made a lot of the wrong decision, technically it wasn’t good in the game. But he has an absurd personality, he doesn’t get down, he’s trying to outdo himself in the game. And, after trying so hard, he ended up succeeding . There were flashes, shots without consistency, but for the goal, score 7.0” – 7.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “Gabigol has something that is starting to bother me. Gabigol has to train his right leg. The number of plays he goes wrong because he doesn’t have the right leg… Today there was a counterattack that he was going to do entering completely free, but he couldn’t manage to put the ball in the left leg, and ended up losing the shot. I’ll give 6.0, I expected more from him” – 6.0

Michael

André Rocha: “He lost the title shot, but that’s it, he’s a player who tries, a player who seeks. It was difficult to get past Piquerez, who has much more body than him, after I go to the left side, he was better positioned, but the team was very disorganized. It wasn’t decisive, it didn’t contribute so much. It had the title ball, but failed” – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll give 6.0” – 6.0

Renato Gaucho

André Rocha: “A score of 0 for Renato. You can stay in the South, if you want, you’ll have a deal with Grêmio and leave Flamengo alone” – 0

Renato Maurício Prado: “Totally support” – 0

