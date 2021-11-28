Andreas Pereira breaks the silence after decisive failure in the final

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Midfielder Andreas Pereira used social media to apologize to Flamengo fans for his failure in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021, which ended up causing Palmeiras’ title goal with a 2-1 victory in overtime. The 18 shirt, who was hired in the August transfer window to make up for the departure of Gerson, negotiated with Olympique de Marseille, tripped in the defense field and allowed Deyverson to steal the ball and advance without marking to fill the bottom of Diego’s goal Alves, giving final numbers to the scoreboard.

“Nation, I’m here with a heavy heart! Today I messed up! There was no lack of will, race… and it will never be lacking! Difficult moments show the character of our group that in these 3 months welcomed me into the @flamengo family with so much affection! I apologize for today’s mistake! I promise, I will win you back!”, wrote Andreas Pereira, who has accumulated 22 games and five goals with the red-black shirt.

According to information from the ‘ge’, coach Renato Gaúcho insisted on minimizing Andreas Pereira’s failure, who couldn’t stop crying in Flamengo’s locker room after the match. “You are not to blame for anything. Keep your head up. It’s not your fault. I was your age, I know how difficult it is, but you play a lot”, said the red-black commander to the 25-year-old player.

Andreas Pereira was hired on a loan from Manchester United until June 2022, with a call option valued at around 20 million euros (approximately R$124 million at the current price).

