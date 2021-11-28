Anitta’s producer’s ex-girlfriend reaffirms betrayal involving Juliette

Priscilla Moura, ex-girlfriend of Daniel Trovejani, producer of Anitta, spoke on social media to deny the musical celebrity. Intent on defending the producer, Anitta said he became involved with Juliette Freire after his breakup with Priscila.

In July, Daniel was seen on a boat with the last BBB champion. During the period, however, Priscilla claims that she was still dating the producer.

Priscilla Moura and Daniel Trovejani The ex-couple broke up six days after the producer was snapped with Juliette on the speedboat ride Juliette and Daniel Trovejani The two were clicked on a speedboat ride in July Juliette Freire and Daniel Trovejani The ex-bbb and the producer were together in a Japanese restaurant in Petrolina, in the interior of Pernambuco Priscilla Moura, Anitta and Juliette Priscilla Moura, Anitta and Juliettereproduction 0

“I’m already tired of my name wrapped up in gossip that isn’t mine. He arrives! I’ve never come here to talk about anyone, or judge anyone, or trick anyone into thinking anything. What people do with their lives is their problem, after they are resolved with God. My relationship with Daniel ended on July 17th, that’s that”, he vented.

Afterwards, the woman asked for respect and denied any existence of engagement, reaffirming that the relationship was just a relationship. It is worth remembering that Daniel, Juliette Freire’s alleged affair, was seen with the ex-BBB before July 17th. Anitta tried to defend the producer, but the information ended up being denied by Priscilla.

