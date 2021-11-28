Anvisa analyzes closing borders with other countries with new variant

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is monitoring the global scenario of transmission of the new variant of the coronavirus and can recommend, at any time, closing the air border with more countries.

The agency confirmed that countries that register local transmission of the new variant can enter the restrictions request list. The situation in each country will be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, based on the “new information and evidence” that emerges.

This Friday (26), the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, informed that Brazil will close air borders for passengers coming from six southern African countries from next Monday (29). The ordinance establishing this measure should be published today.

The restriction will apply to passengers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. According to Ciro Nogueira, the decision was taken jointly by the Civil House and the Ministries of Infrastructure, Health and Justice and Public Security.

— Brazil will close the air borders to six African countries due to the new variant of the coronavirus. We are going to protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic in that country. Ordinance will be published tomorrow and should take effect from Monday — said Nogueira in social network.

Anvisa states that if a country has a known policy for controlling travelers and identifies and isolates the infected person and his contacts, “it would not be reasonable to impose restrictions on him for the time being.” It is also not advisable, according to the agency, to impose restrictions if the country, “even if it identifies an infected person, there is no indication of local transmission.”

B.1.1.529, now called the omicron variant, is worrying as it has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in protein S (spike) — the “key” the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines.

Virologist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, who announced the discovery of the new variant on Thursday (25), says the omicron variant carries an “unusual constellation of mutations” and is ” very different” from other types that have already circulated.