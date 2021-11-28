Anvisa expands number of countries in restrictive measures recommendations by variant

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) extended, this Saturday (27), the recommendation to the Brazilian government regarding the entry of travelers into the country and flight restrictions, due to the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, named by the World Organization of Health (WHO) as Ômicron.

The complementary technical note expands the list of restrictive measures of a temporary nature in relation to flights and travelers coming from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia. In a previous note, published on Friday (26), Anvisa’s list included countries like South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Anvisa makes recommendations based on technical analysis, based on expert advice. The guidelines aim to provide the basis for decision-making by the Brazilian government in an inter-ministerial manner.

According to the agency, the adoption of the measures depends on an interministerial decree issued jointly by the Civil House, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.