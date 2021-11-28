Anvisa recommends the government to restrict the entry of travelers from 4 more countries in Africa by omicron variant | Coronavirus

In response to another recommendation by Anvisa, published on Friday (26), the federal government published an ordinance that temporarily prohibits flights that originate or travel, in the last 14 days, to six other African countries: South Africa — where the variant was first identified —, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The restriction takes effect from Monday (29). The ordinance is signed by Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Infrastructure).

Ciro Nogueira had already announced on his social networks that the government would follow Anvisa’s first recommendation. “Brazil will close the air borders to six countries in Africa due to the new variant of the coronavirus. We will protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic in that country. Ordinance will be published tomorrow (Saturday) and should take effect from Monday”, wrote in his official Twitter account.