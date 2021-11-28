Architect Ruy Ohtake, creator of Unique and Renaissance dies | Brazil

Died this Saturday morning, at the age of 83, the São Paulo architect Ruy Ohtake , who signed works such as hotels unique and Renaissance , in addition to the headquarters of the Tomie Ohtake Institute , all in São Paulo. eldest son of the Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake , he had bone marrow cancer.

Death was confirmed by his brother Ricardo. “For Ruy, architecture was a constructed work. And he left a very large number of works as a legacy”, it says.

Businesswoman Marcy Junqueira, married to Ricardo, remembers Ruy’s dedication to the profession. “After the family had lunch together on Sundays, we would leave him at the office. I think he had a love for architecture and it was the most incredible example I’ve seen in my life,” he says.

Ohtake signs over 300 projects in the country, ranging from houses to parks, including commercial buildings full of colors and mirrors that stand out on the horizon – such as the Renaissance hotel, the Unique hotel and the Tomie Ohtake Institute, in São Paulo.

It’s also his Tietê Ecological Park, also in São Paulo, and the Brazilian embassy building in Tokyo, at the Japan.

Graduated from the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at USP (University of São Paulo) in 1960, he developed his work from the São Paulo school of Vilanova Artigas and Paulo Mendes da Rocha. And it was inspired by Nyemeyer and Aleijadinho that Ohtake began to use curves and colors more daringly — something that São Paulo architecture had not used much until then.

In 2019, in a statement to Folha, Ruy said that he thought the population liked his work a lot, but the architects didn’t.

“In the beginning, I was worried because the intelligence of architecture raised controversy. There is an establishment here, and I took a step forward. Every break in what is installed generates controversy with those in the vanguard, but art and architecture advance in jumps,” stated the São Paulo native.

“Today, I think I’m on the way to contribute to contemporary Brazilian architecture. In all my works, I’m concerned with creative freedom, surprise and innovation. I think my challenge is to continue the country’s architecture, and not stay stagnant as we were in São Paulo.”

Considered one of the country’s leading contemporary architects, he received several awards during his career. In 1971, he won the Carlos Millan Prize, from the IAB (Institute of Architects of Brazil), for his work as a whole.

In 2006, the IAB also awarded the Comenda Colar de Ouro award for its contribution to the development of architecture in Brazil. Ohtake also chaired the Council for the Defense of the Archaeological, Artistic and Touristic Heritage, between 1979 and 1982, and was elected a member of the Academia Paulista de Letras in 2019.

The wake will be held this Saturday, in a ceremony open only to the family, and it will be cremated in Horto da Paz, also in São Paulo.