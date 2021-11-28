Argentine government defends restriction on purchase of tickets abroad

Argentina’s Development Minister, Matías Kulfas, on Saturday defended a controversial official measure that prohibits the financed purchase of tickets and services abroad through credit cards, in a context of shortage of foreign exchange in the indebted South American country.

“People who travel abroad are not poor, let’s be clear, and the middle class has many options within the country for the summer,” the minister told Continental radio in an interview quoted by TN news channel and La Nación newspaper .

“Anyone who wants to go abroad, let them go, but let them pay,” Kulfas launched, justifying the measure, recalling that it is about “managing an imbalance in the foreign exchange balance and ensuring that there is no shortage of products that Argentina needs.”

He acknowledged that there are “measures that may seem a bit unsympathetic” but “reservations [do país] they need to be robust to sustain a consistent economic plan.”

In Argentina, there are limitations on the purchase of dollars for savings or payment by individuals, and the price of the dollar on the parallel or “blue” market almost doubles that of the official or regulated market (106.17 pesos per dollar).

In this context, the Central Bank decided to “establish, as of November 26, that financial and non-financial entities that issue credit cards do not finance purchases made with their customers’ credit cards in installments (…) of tickets abroad and other tourist services abroad”.

The decision adds to restrictions on dollar purchases, as Buenos Aires seeks to renegotiate its debt of 44 billion dollars with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Argentine economy is emerging from the recession it sank into in 2018, with an expected 8.3% growth for this year, after a 9.9% collapse in 2020 under the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

In the year, inflation reached 41.8% and reached 52.1% in 12 months, one of the highest rates in the world.