Arsenal wins Newcastle lantern with Martinelli goal and glue in G-4

With a Martinelli goal, Arsenal beat lantern Newcastle 2-0 for the Premier League

Even seeing Aubameyang lose an unbelievable chance in the first half, the arsenal won the flashlight Newcastle 2-0 at Emirates Stadium, in London, this Saturday (27).

The duel, valid for the 13th round of the Premier League, had transmission by ESPN on Star+. The goals of the match were scored by Saka and Martinelli.

Arsenal had 78% possession in the first half and created great chances to open the scoring. The only time the visitors were in danger was a venomous shot by Shelvey, which forced Ramsdale keeper to make a beautiful save. The ball even hit the crossbar before leaving.

UNBELIEVABLE!

Arsenal missed Premier League goal of the year! After being played from the left, Saka headed, but Dúbravka made a great save and spread the ball in the small area. Auba, free-marking, finished first on Newcastle’s left post. No one in the stadium believed the move, which was repeated several times throughout the broadcast…

Sakha resolves

The Gunners came back on for the second half and opened the scoring after ten minutes. After an elaborate play on the left side of Smith Rowe and Nuno Tavares, Saka received the ball in the penalty area and kicked his left leg crossed, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

Martinelli

The Brazilian Martinelli proved to have a lot of stars! In the 20th minute, the forward, who entered the second half, took advantage of Tomiyasu’s good pass down the left side, and in the first touch of the ball in the game, he ended it on the goalkeeper’s exit. It took just 93 seconds to swing the nets! It was the Brazilian’s first goal in 9 games this season.

Best moments

Championship situation

As a result, Arsenal remains in fifth place, but tied in points (23) with West Ham, fourth, who have a game in hand.

Newcastle, which has not yet won in the competition, remains in the bottom, with just six points.

Martinelli (left) and Aubameyang celebrate Arsenal’s goal Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

upcoming games

Arsenal will return to the field for the 14th round of the Premier League in the derby against Manchester United, on Thursday (12/2), at 17:00 (GMT).

Newcastle will host Norwich on Tuesday (30) at 4:30 pm.

Datasheet

ARSENAL 2 x 0 NEWCASTLE

GOLS: Saka, Martinelli

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Gabriel, White, Nuno Tavares, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Partey (Elneny), Smith Rowe, Saka (Martinelli), Ødegaard and Aubameyang (Lacazette)

TECHNICIAN: Mikel Arteta

Newcastle: Dúbravka, Schär, Lascelles, Krafth, Shelvey (Hayden), Willock, Ritchie (Almirón), Fraser, Wilson, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton (Murphy)

TECHNICIAN: Eddie Howe