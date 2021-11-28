As ‘revenge’ for Mbappé, PSG could try to take Vini Jr. from Real Madrid

Brazilian Vini Jr. is in his best season since he arrived at Real Madrid. For this reason, the Spanish club is already looking to renew its contract to enhance its value and, above all, link its future to the Spanish capital. But Paris Saint-Germain may try to thwart that intention.

According to ‘ABC’, the French club would be willing to “meddle” in negotiations for the renewal of Vini with Real, even as a form of “revenge” for what the Spaniards did with Mbappé, who continues without renewing with PSG and must leave the club at the end of the current season.

Parisians have tried to hire Vini Jr. on other occasions. No wonder the Brazilian’s name was always considered as a possible bargaining chip precisely in a transfer involving Mbappé. Despite this, Real always saw the attacker as “untouchable”, even when he was not going through a big phase.

And for that reason, the Spaniards are “calm” about the renewal of Vini, who has already indicated that he intends to stay at Real Madrid for many years. In the current season, the Brazilian has 10 goals and 7 assists in 18 matches.