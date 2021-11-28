At 20, Gugu’s son lives with girlfriend in the US and laments: ‘My father didn’t know her’ | celebrities



João Augusto Liberato, son of Gugu, and girlfriend Graciereproduction

Rio – After the death of presenter Gugu Liberato in 2019, the life of his eldest son, João Augusto, aged 20, changed a lot. He left his mother’s house, entered the College of Communication and Business Administration, began managing his father’s assets with an aunt and went to live with his girlfriend, 19-year-old American Gracie. He regrets not being able to introduce his girlfriend to his father.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to show my girlfriend to my father. He didn’t know her, but we’ve been living together for a year”, lamented the young man in a chat with presenter Geraldo Luís on Instagram.

Living in the state of Florida, in the United States, he says that he quickly fell in love with his girlfriend, with whom he has shared the same roof for a year. “We met, spent a few months and decided to live together. It was love at first sight,” he said.

Away from his mother, Rose Miriam, and younger twin sisters, Sofia and Marina, 17, with whom he had disagreements over the legacy left by Gugu, he said that his girlfriend’s support is essential.

“After my dad left, I moved into my apartment, started college, and I was basically alone here, because my family is basically in Brazil. I thank my girlfriend for this 1 year and 4 months of company she is making me through these difficult times. She keeps me a lot of company. I’m here in the US, in my apartment, so it’s good to have her company.”