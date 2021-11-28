Atlético fans remember the penalty lost by Hulk in the Libertadores: ‘How did you go wrong?’

On the eve of the Libertadores da América decision, between Palmeiras and Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay, the name Hulk appeared on social media as one of the most talked about, mainly by Atlético Mineiro fans.
Several fans of Galo remembered the penalty lost by the attacker, in the first match of the Libertadores semifinal, at Allianz Parque, against Verdão, when the game was 0-0 – and that’s how it ended. In the second duel, Palmeiras got the better of them, drawing by 1-1 and reaching the final for the goal scored away from home.
See the reactions below:
if the hulk converts that penalty against palm trees or if nathan rips off veron’s leg my life would be completely different
— celin ᶜᵃᵐ (@maselokkk)
November 27, 2021
today I cried seeing the penalty that the hulk lost against palm trees
— Romantic Lulu ¹⁹⁰⁸ (@sabinolsd_)
November 27, 2021
general talking about Nathan Silva but the Hulk was the most popcorner in the semis
— joka (@criadopch)
November 27, 2021
Damn Hulk how you missed that penalty Nathan how you hand me that goal was just a wee
— caua (@caua033809032)
November 27, 2021
disgrace the hulk who missed that penalty
— Gustavo (@Gustavo__ff)
November 27, 2021
Hulk’s penalty and Nathan Silva’s miss hammer my head at the moment.
And it’s no use coming up with this talk about not caring, or that it’s wrong to remember the moves.
What reassures me is that they both recovered after the semi-final and must be a lot more upset than I am now.
— Total Galo (@totalgaloficial)
November 27, 2021