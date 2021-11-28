Atlético fans remember the penalty lost by Hulk in the Libertadores: ‘How did you go wrong?’

On the eve of the Libertadores da América decision, between Palmeiras and Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay, the name Hulk appeared on social media as one of the most talked about, mainly by Atlético Mineiro fans.

Several fans of Galo remembered the penalty lost by the attacker, in the first match of the Libertadores semifinal, at Allianz Parque, against Verdão, when the game was 0-0 – and that’s how it ended. In the second duel, Palmeiras got the better of them, drawing by 1-1 and reaching the final for the goal scored away from home.

See the reactions below:

if the hulk converts that penalty against palm trees or if nathan rips off veron’s leg my life would be completely different — celin ᶜᵃᵐ (@maselokkk)

November 27, 2021



