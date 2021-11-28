Atlético-MG has favoritism in hand to get even closer to the Brasileirão cup | hunch center

Leader and very close to achieving the Brazilian championship of 2021, the Atlético-MG will receive the Fluminense this Sunday with ample favoritism, in the round that could make him champion – depending on the result of Flamengo x Ceará, on Tuesday.
Atlético-MG set a new record of consecutive victories when home team in Brasileirões, 14 straight victories.
As the title has not yet come out, by table it can expand this historical record. In the last 14 away matches for Brasileirão, Fluminense has 4 W, 1 W, 9 D, 31%.
Cuca is approaching yet another achievement as coach of Atlético-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
Atlético-MG is the best host of Brasileirão (15 V, 1 E, 1 D, 90%), with the best commanding attack (36 goals, average 2.12) and the best defense (9 goals conceded, average 0.53).
Fluminense is the 13th visitor (4 V, 4 E, 9 D, 31%), with the 13th attack (13 goals, average 0.76), anditava outside defense (20 goals conceded, average 1.18).
Even being the seventh client in submissions (14.2), has the most effective main attack, with one goal every 6.7 attempts.
Fluminense is the 14th visitor in submissions (9.6), with the fifth worst achievement, one goal every 13.7 attempts.
Flu should face difficulties because Atlético-MG is the second principal who suffers less submissions (8.8) and still manages to second highest resistance, a goal conceded for every 18.8 contrary conclusions.
Fluminense is the sixth visitor with the least submissions (12.5) and has the 11th outside resistance, with one goal conceded for every 11.2 contrary conclusions.
Marcão’s mission at Fluminense is to qualify for the Libertadores directly, that is, the G-4 — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC
Attention to the lime brand?
The Rio team will need attention when saving their area because they have already had seven penalties scored against (third worst brand), and Atlético-MG has already had nine whistles in its favor (biggest brand).
There were five penalties in favor of Fluminense (eighth mark) and four against Atlético-MG (sixth best defensive brand).
Probability of each result
- Atlético-MG – 58.1%
- tie – 26.3%
- Fluminense – 15.7%
To calculate the probabilities of each outcome, economist Bruno Imaizumi employs a statistical model that uses a bivariate Poisson distribution combined with the Monte Carlo simulation method. Based on parameters established by the analysis of more than 82 thousand submissions in Brasileirões collected by Espião Estatístico since 2013, it evaluates the recent performances of the teams in the season, using mainly the Goal Expectation indicators (xG).