Atlético-MG leader seeks number of victories that only four champions achieved in the Brazilian Nationals | athletic-mg

Virtual Brazilian champion, Atlético-MG has an incredible 99.25% chance of winning the cup in 2021. Against Fluminense, a victory will glue the probability even further to 100%. It is also the chance for the team from Cuca to achieve a rare 24th victory in the competition, and reach 78 points.

Cuca closes streak against special clubs

In the history of the straight points of the Brazilian, since 2006, only five champions had higher scores. And, for Atlético, there will be three more rounds – Bahia, Bragantino and Grêmio – to reach even greater marks. In terms of number of victories, Galo 2021 would already surpass 11 of the 15 champions of the current formula, if it beats Fluminense this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão.

The records for victories and points, already achieved by a champion, belong to Flamengo de Jorge Jesus, in 2019, who took the trophy with 90 points and 28 victories. Below him is Corinthians de Tite, in 2015, with 81 points. Galo, if they succeed in the next two matches – Flu and Bahia – will be mathematically champion Brazilian 2021, and with the second highest score in history – the same 81, but with 25 victories.

The maximum point that Atlético can reach in the Brazilian Nationals, if it makes 100% of use in the four remaining games: 27 victories and 87 points. Just behind Flamengo, and with a lot of slack in the position of second biggest campaign of the consecutive points era.

Still on this Sunday with a full house, Atlético will seek their 15th consecutive victory at Mineirão, already the owner of the biggest brand ever registered in the current formula of the Brazilian Nationals. He is the best principal, fired, with 46 points (90% success). If he beats Flu and Bragantino, he ends the campaign at home in the tournament with 52 points out of 57 possible, just behind Jorge Jesus’ 53 points.

