Atlético-MG vs Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Leader of the competition with 75 points, Atlético comes from victories over Grêmio, Corinthians, Athletico-PR and Juventude, and draws against Palmeiras, away from home. If they win this Sunday and Flamengo don’t defeat Ceará next Tuesday, Galo confirms the Brasileirão title without taking the field, in the complement of the 36th round.

Even if Flamengo beat Ceará, Galo’s victories over Fluminense, this Sunday, and Bahia, next Thursday, guarantee the trophy to the Minas Gerais team in advance.

Seventh-placed with 51 points, Fluminense has been rocked by consecutive victories over América-MG and Inter, and is looking for a victory to forward the classification to Libertadores. Away from home, however, Tricolor will have to reverse the record of four consecutive defeats.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Forward Diego Costa is one of the doubts on the team for this Sunday’s game. The player left the field in the match against Palmeiras, feeling pain in the back of his right thigh. If he doesn’t act, Eduardo Vargas takes one of the spots in the attack. Mariano and Keno are other pieces of concern. In case they stay out, Guga and Nacho should start among the holders.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa (Vargas) and Keno (Nacho)

Who is out: Reverse (in the medical department)

Hanging: Allan, Cuca, Diego Costa, Eduardo Sasha, Guga, Jair, Hulk and Mariano

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

Tricolor arrives with doubts for the game after several players have traveled to Belo Horizonte with flu symptoms. The team will be defined this Sunday after clinical evaluation of the athletes.

André, who served a suspension against Inter, returns to the team. Who is also available is Nonato, out against Colorado by contract. Wellington is expected to stay on the team. Martinelli, Nino, Gabriel Teixeira and John Kennedy, with muscle problems, remain out.

Probable Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro (Manoel), David Braz and Marlon; André, Wellington and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista (Arias) and Fred.

Who is out: Gabriel Teixeira (thigh), John Kennedy (thigh), Nino (thigh), Ganso (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery)

Hanging: Danilo Barcelos, David Braz, Fred, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Manoel, Marcão (coach), Marcos Seixas (physical trainer), Marlon, Wellington and Yago

