Attempt to escape by Islamic State extremists leaves one dead – News

The security forces in Iraq killed this Saturday (27), an extremist from the group EI (Islamic State) during an escape attempt with two other men from the extremist organization, all sentenced to life in prison, according to an official statement.

A joint police and army security force “has managed to thwart the attempted escape of three terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment,” says a statement that does not provide details about his identity. They were being held in Taji Prison, north of Baghdad, according to the text.

The security forces opened fire “on seeing them go through the outer wall of the prison. They did not obey the warnings, one of them was shot down, the other two surrendered.”

After a rapid rise in 2014 in Iraq and neighboring Syria and the conquest of vast territories, ISIS saw its “caliphate” waver under the blow of successive offensives in these two countries.

Iraq proclaimed victory against extremists in late 2017 and ISIS was defeated in Syria in March 2019. Extremists remain a threat and continue to carry out attacks in both countries.