Austrian dies of covid-19 after purposefully infected at party in Italy

Anti-vaccine youth, adults and old people have been attending “coronavirus parties” to get infected and get a health passport through previous infection – (credit: Getty Images/AFP)

In Bolzano, an Italian city near the Austrian border, a 55-year-old Austrian died of covid-19. What is unusual about this story is the way and the reason why the man was infected, at a “coronavirus party” attended by people who do not want to get vaccinated. After the incident, Italian authorities reinforced the importance of vaccination against covid-19.

These parties have become routine among young people and older people. According to Patrick Franzoni, coordinator of the anti-covid unit in Bolzano, residents of Germany and Austria travel to Italy to participate in these voluntary contagion meetings. This is because, in some parts of the European country, proof of previous infection is accepted as an alternative to the vaccine.

This proof, called a “health passport”, allows access to workplaces. From December 6th, the same document will be required in cinemas, theatres, gyms, nightclubs, cable cars, stadiums, bars and restaurants. Other European countries have also adopted the strategy, which is why anti-vaccine people have sought to become infected with the virus.

In an interview with the independent portal Il Dolomiti, Franzoni said he received reports from doctors about patients who were intentionally infected. “They do this to develop antibodies and get the green pass without vaccination. There are long-term consequences and even young people can end up in hospital,” he said. “Here we have a child hospitalized in pediatrics,” he warned.

New wave

Europe is going through a new wave of covid-19 that mainly affects the unimmunized population. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts an explosion of covid-19 cases by March 1, 2022, in the Northern Hemisphere, which could cause another 700,000 deaths. In a statement, the WHO says it expects high or extreme pressure on intensive care units (ICU) in hospitals in 49 of the 53 nations of the European Union, until 1 March. “Accumulated deaths counted are expected to exceed 2.2 million by the spring,” the statement added.

The organization blames a trio of factors, combined, for the explosion of cases on the continent, the high contagion of the delta variant, insufficient vaccination and the early relaxation of restrictions on sanitary rules. Across the European Union, about 67.7% of citizens received two doses of the drug against Sars-CoV-2 (the coronavirus) or a single dose, and in some countries, vaccination remains slow. in Bulgaria, the total number of people immunized is no more than 24.2%.

As a result, European countries have adopted new restriction measures. Portugal, for example, will enter a state of calamity from December 1st and will adopt a series of restrictions, such as the use of masks in closed spaces, limited access to restaurants, hotels, gyms and events with marked locations, requirement of the digital certificate of vaccination, among others. Austria, neighboring Bolzano, has established a new lockdown and will force citizens to get vaccinated.