Avaí x Sampaio Corrêa: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

The clash can mark the access of the Hawaii to the elite of 2022. Leão da Ilha is fourth, with 61 points, and depends only on you to move up in the division after beating Náutico, by 2-1, in Recife. If it stumbles, the team from Santa Catarina will depend on direct competitors not to win the games that will happen simultaneously.

No chance of access and no risk of downgrade, the Sampaio Correa arrives at the match to end the season with victory and a good impression. Tricolor can reach ninth place and promises commitment to finish the tournament on the front page.

Streaming: NSC TV, to Santa Catarina, with narration by Jota Deschamps, comments by Roberto Alves and Rodrigo Faraco and reports by Carlos Rauen and Marcelo Siqueira. Premiere, for all of Brazil, with narration by Júlio Oliveira, comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino and reporting by Eduardo Florão.

Avaí – Technician: Claudinei Oliveira

The Azzurri commander will not be able to call the same team that won the Nautical in the previous commitment. The reason is the injury to Jean Cleber. The defensive midfielder suffered an incomplete diaphyseal fracture, without deviation, of the 2nd metatarsal of the right foot and will be away from the pitch for up to a month. Iury, who entered Edilson’s vacancy during the match, ended up being expelled and is not even on the bench.

Probable team: Gledson; Edilson, Alemão, Concrete and João Lucas; Bruno Silva, Serrato and Lourenço; Vinicius Leite, Copete and Getúlio.

Embezzlement: Vinícius Jaú (transition); Iury (suspended); Diego Renan and Jean Cleber (injured); Jadson (personal issues).

Sampaio Corrêa – Technician: João Brigatti

Coach João Brigatti still does not confirm the starting lineup, but he must make changes in all sectors of the team, as he has the return of starting line-ups and also absences.

On the left side, Alyson returns to Eder Lima’s place after recovering from a muscle strain. The right side will also have changes. The then holder Watson is recovered from a hip injury, and Maurício, who had been replacing him, had a strain and was vetoed. Another person who felt muscle discomfort was Pimentinha. Gui Campaign is the likely replacement. Finally, the Tricolor should still have Eloir’s return in the middle.

Probable team: Luiz Daniel; Watson, Alan Godói, Nilson Júnior and Alyson; Betinho, Ferreira and Eloir; Roney, Bill Campana and Jackson.

Who is out: Maurício, Pimentinha, Nádson and Mauro Silva (injured).

