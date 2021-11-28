Azul confesses that LATAM was too expensive and beyond his budget

After the presentation of the Reorganization Plan and the information that it reached an agreement with a group of creditors, Latam buried the chance of its purchase by Azul. Commenting on the case, the last one said that Latam was too expensive.





Azul’s CEO, John Rodgerson, commented on the non-success of the companies’ agreement, shortly after LATAM presented its Reorganization Plan. The affirmation of the CEO of LATAM Group, Roberto Alvo, who had already said that Azul’s proposal was ‘insufficient and incomplete’, as shown here at first hand, prevailed. Since then, it has become clear what was already expected: the agreement was not closed for reasons of values.

This was confirmed by Azul, as John stated in an interview to Estadão that it was very expensive to buy LATAM under current terms and conditions.

“If the world turns and we have an opportunity, let’s look. But, under these conditions, we would not make (a new proposal). It was very expensive, and the essence of the company has not changed. Payroll costs, for example, remain the same”, said the CEO.

LATAM, historically, has the highest salaries for flight crew, and that, from the beginning, would have been a headache for Azul, which went through a similar situation at the time of TRIP’s purchase, which had a higher salary for its employees and then it was forced to raise the salary of its crew to equalize that of the acquired company.

Thus, under the sun, nothing changes in terms of competition and both continue fighting individually for their piece of the pie.



