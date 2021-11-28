Azul’s president says that buying Latam was ‘too expensive’ – Economy

in front of judicial recovery plan presented on Friday the 26th, by the can, which includes an investment of US$ 8.19 billion (R$ 45.9 billion) in the group, Azul should withdraw from the attempt to buy the competitor. The evaluation of Blue is that it became very expensive to invest in Latam, especially with the scenario of a fourth wave of covid, which could again paralyze the international air market, he told the state the president of Azul, John Rodgerson.

“If the world turns and we have an opportunity (to buy the can), let’s look. But, under these conditions, we would not do (new proposal). It was very expensive, and the essence of the company has not changed. Payroll costs, for example, remain the same”, said the executive.

Rodgerson said that Azul submitted a proposal to take control of the competitor. The plan provided for an investment of around US$ 5 billion by some creditors and was headed by the Moelis & Company.

The executive, however, says he believes that Latam’s plan may face obstacles in the United States Justice, where the process is running. This is because Latam shareholders will have preference in the purchase of shares and convertible bonds.

This Saturday morning, 26th, however, the president of Latam, Roberto Alvo, stated that the proposal provides “equal treatment for stakeholders”. “It gives the possibility for large and small creditors to participate via converted bonuses (in shares)”, added the executive.

Latam’s plan provides for an offer of rights to purchase shares in the amount of US$800 million, which will be open to shareholders. Three classes of convertible bonds will also be issued, which will be offered preferentially to group shareholders and, subsequently, to certain creditors. These bonds should add up to US$4.64 billion.

The group is also expected to raise $500 million in a new revolving credit line and approximately $2.25 billion in debt financing through new resources, which could be a new term loan or new bonds.

Hit hard by the pandemic, Latam was the company operating in the Brazilian domestic market that suffered most from the crisis. This is because it has a larger international operation than its competitors. The group filed for bankruptcy protection (chapter 11) in New York at the end of May 2020, the company’s Brazilian unit adhered to the request 40 days later.

According to Roberto Alvo, Latam’s expectation is to leave the judicial reorganization in mid-2022. The company’s plan will be evaluated by the American Courts on January 27th. After that, the company will have an exclusivity period to negotiate the approval of the plan with creditors.