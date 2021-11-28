Bags fall with coronavirus: what to do?

What should you do with your stocks that are eventually losing value? Sell ​​before there is more loss? Buy more, to take advantage of the low? Or do nothing? See what market analysts say about the situation below.

The moment demands calm

First of all, don’t despair, says Marcio Loréga, head of Equity Research and Economics at PagBank. “At first, we recommend caution. You need to be cautious in moments of panic.”

The conception of the market analyst at Rico Investimentos, Paula Zogbi, is similar. “We don’t know enough about this new variant to understand how it will affect markets and the economy.”

For Paula, it is difficult to draw a definitive answer about new levels of Ibovespa prices in the medium term — and how this can affect the prices of shares of companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Is it time to buy or sell stocks?

According to the Head of Equity Research and Economics at PagBank, buying and selling decisions depend on the investor’s strategy. “What purpose did you buy the stock for? Was it short-term speculation or are you investing long-term, expecting an appreciation?”

Those with an eye on the long term can keep the stock, even if it is falling, because the stock market is cyclical and is going up again, he says.

Anyone hoping to make a profit in the short term has to take a good look at the situation. Either way, he recommends consulting professionals to make the best decision.

Stock declines can mean opportunities to buy for the long term. They can appreciate later. “You can buy now with a long-term objective, but not all at once. It could be about 10% of what you want from this stock. And then buy a little more.”

Paula, from Rico Investimentos, has a similar view. For her, investors must maintain the long-term investment strategy. “If there is conviction of the results that [a ação] can deliver, regardless of macroeconomic factors, it can make sense to buy,” she explains.

Loréga also affirms that palpitators should be avoided. “You need to respect the strategies you’ve set up, not change because a friend said or read anywhere on the internet to do this or that.”