Bahia has a second consecutive day with more than 3,000 active cases of Covid-19 after 3 months

After three months, Bahia returned to register for two consecutive days the mark of more than 3,000 active cases of Covid-19. This Saturday (27), 3,069 people who have a positive diagnosis for the disease are still not considered recovered, while on Friday (26) there were 3,110. The last time that these numbers had been reached was on the 28th and 29th of August, when there were 3,277 and 3,141 active cases registered, respectively.

The Secretary of Health of the State, Tereza Paim, points out that this is a worrying scenario, as the more active cases, the greater the chance of the virus spreading. “This is a collaborative disease. To the extent that people do not follow the recommendations for using a mask, for physical distance and, above all, for completing the vaccination schedule, we will have new cases”, he says.

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 516 cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.04%) and 552 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Saturday (27) also records 5 deaths. Of the 1,258,872 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,228,521 are already considered recovered, 3,069 are active and 27,282 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,625,493 discarded cases and 254,612 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 52,528 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or go to Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

Due to an update in the vaccination data submission system, not all municipalities uploaded information relating to the vaccinated public. In this way, the numbers presented in the vacinometer correspond only to those totaled by some municipalities, giving the impression of a drop in vaccination coverage.

Another change that occurred in the consolidation of information is that the Janssen vaccine, which was previously considered a single dose, is now accounted for as a two-dose vaccine.

The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the quantity of doses applied.

Until this Sunday (21), when we had the last update with the 417 municipalities in Bahia, 10,952,306 people had been vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose. This data represents 86.02% of the population aged 12 and over, estimated at 12,732,254.