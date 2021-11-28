Bahia model has experience with cancer treatment and reports the importance of early diagnosis | Health

Data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA) reveal that Brazil will have 625,000 new cases of the disease between 2020 and 2022. Obesity is among the main risk factors for the development of 11 of the 19 most frequent types in the Brazilian population . After non-melanoma skin cancer (177,000 new cases), the most common will be breast and prostate cancer (66,000 each). On the day the National Cancer Fight Day is celebrated, the good news tells the story of Genê Góes from Bahia. Militant in the plus size world, she had her modeling career stagnant due to the diagnosis of breast cancer.

In October 2020, the model noticed a lump in her breast and quickly decided to see a doctor. The diagnosis of breast cancer came soon and within a week she was already undergoing treatment. She needed eight sessions of chemotherapy between “white” and “red”, plus a mastectomy. “It’s not easy! Today I only have my right breast. You being able to accept yourself as fat is hard work of high love and, out of nowhere, cancer comes and takes my breast, sometimes it hurts but sometimes it’s okay, we fluctuate a lot”, he says.

Today, at age 30, Genê is always willing to talk to people who are going through the same situation, mainly, according to her, to help demystify cancer and mastectomy, bringing beauty always in front of any feeling of sadness that it may take. account of your day to day. “I hope to help other women, it’s definitely the best thing I can do, besides seeking my treatment, I went ahead and threw myself into college, to ward off the sadness I study more, focus more, focus on that to take the pain”, he says with motivation.

According to her, the mastectomy was the worst part of the treatment. The model lost her left breast and part of her armpit: Empowerment is important, cancer is devastating, I didn’t give in! Maybe today I’m starting to accept my condition more, it’s very important to look in the mirror, every photo I take today, even without a breast, I feel extremely beautiful”, she says.

She also underscores the importance of early diagnosis and family support: “I stood as a fortress, my family got together to buy a removable prosthesis, and early diagnosis saved me, as it was new and much easier to be treated. , that’s my message! Overcoming in front of everything, will to live, determination to fight an enemy, faith and self-love, self-examination so that something is noticed as soon as possible”, he warns.

