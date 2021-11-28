Barrichello is 14th in Brazil and ends Formula 1 history after 19 years

Rubens Barrichello said goodbye to Formula 1 driving at home, at the 2011 Brazilian GP (Photo: Williams)

On November 27, 2011, that is, ten years ago, an era ended in Formula 1. Rubens Barrichello was in his last race for the biggest category in world motorsport, precisely in his native country, while still occupying the driver’s position with the highest number of starts in the history of F1: 326 GPs disputed, including that GP in Brazil, over 19 years of history. However, the Brazilian arrived at Interlagos without knowing that this would be his last test as a Formula 1 driver.

The truth is that Barrichello was never able to officially say goodbye to the crowd at a race track, as he believed he would continue as a driver for Williams in 2012. However, the Grove team chose to hire Bruno Senna, who arrived to partner with the Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado — and with both bringing important financial support to the team.

“I was sure that in 2012 I would be running,” admitted Barrichello in an interview with Band’s Blog Grid, made in November 2021. “I had a signed contract and everything. At the last minute, several things happened, and money prevailed in Formula 1, as we have seen in modern times”, he criticized.

Barrichello during the 2011 Brazilian GP, ​​in which he finished in 14th place (Photo: Williams)

Regarding the race, it was not a day of great prominence for the Brazilian. With a Williams that was already far from its best days, the veteran still managed to secure 12th place on the starting grid, six positions ahead of Maldonado, his teammate. Sebastian Vettel, who had already defined the conquest of his second title upon arriving in Brazil – the last stage of the season -, secured the pole-position.

During Sunday’s match, Barrichello ended up losing two places and finished 14th, one lap behind the winner, Mark Webber. Maldonado, on the other hand, retired with just 27 laps completed. Interestingly, the Brazilian was not the only one to say goodbye that weekend: Jarno Trulli, Italian driver who defended Lotus (future Caterham) at the time, left the F1 tracks at the age of 37.

The top-10 that November 27 was formed by Red Bull’s Webber and Vettel; Jenson Button of McLaren; Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa, with Ferrari; Adrian Sutil of Force India; Nico Rosberg from Mercedes; Paul di Resta, also from Force India; Kamui Kobayashi, from Sauber; and Vitaly Petrov, from Renault.

Among the drivers still on the Formula 1 grid in 2021, Vettel and Alonso finished second and fourth respectively. In addition, Sergio Pérez was 13th with Sauber, Daniel Ricciardo finished 20th with HRT — last place among those who finished the race — and Lewis Hamilton retired with gearshift problems on his McLaren. They also abandoned Vitantonio Liuzzi and Timo Glock, as well as Lewis and Maldonado.

Barrichello hoped to continue in F1 in 2012, but Williams closed with Bruno Senna (Photo: Williams)

In 2014, Rubens almost returned to Formula 1 to say goodbye for good in Brazil. Caterham, the team that ran at the back of the grid, needed a driver to take over from Marcus Ericsson and end the season, which still had three races to go: USA, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

At 42, Barrichello volunteered and could have returned to the tracks, but the team couldn’t even find the money to participate in the first two races and only went to Yas Marina, at the end of the year. So he ran with Kobayashi and Will Stevens.

Despite not having won titles, Rubens marked an epoch and became one of the best known figures on the Formula 1 grid. Until today, when the driver presents himself in Brazil in special for Stock Car, it has become normal to see him dragging crowds of fans. Currently, the driver competes with car #111 in the Brazilian category, of which he was crowned champion in 2014 — in addition to having competed in Indy in 2012, his first experience outside of F1 after his retirement.

Now a Formula 1 commentator, Barrichello said goodbye to the category with 326 GPs disputed by six different teams: Jordan, Stewart, Ferrari, Honda, Brawn GP and Williams. It was surpassed in the race record only by Kimi Räikkönen — who will retire at the end of 2021, with 353 races — and Fernando Alonso, who should close 2021 with 336 races. There were 11 victories for the Brazilian in the period, with 14 poles conquered and another 68 climbs on the podium.

