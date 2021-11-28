Bayern Munich wins with a solitary goal from Sané and maintains Bundesliga lead | german football

Bayern suffered, but beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0, in Munich, and returned to the leadership of the Bundesliga hours after the Borussia Dortmund’s victory. The only goal of the match was scored by Leroy Sané, in the second stage.
At 25 minutes into the second stage, the former Manchester City striker took advantage of a good triangulation in midfield. Müller anchored Sané in front of the area, he took it to the left-hander and landed a beautiful shot from a distance, from Stefan Ortega’s angle.
Arminia’s goalkeeper was one of the highlights of the game, with several difficult saves. Bayern had 74% of possession, 22 shots, of which nine were in the direction of goal. But he won by just 1-0.
Lewandowski went blank for just the fourth time this season in 20 games for Bayern. In the entire year of 2021, the Polish has 42 games for the club, and only in seven was without goals. Candidate for the Ballon d’Or next Monday, the 9 shirt has 64 goals in 54 games per club and selection in the year.
Bayern reached 31 points, one more than runners-up Borussia. Next Saturday, the two rivals make the derby in Dortmund. Arminia is second to bottom, with nine points.
Sané celebrates his goal in Bayern Munich’s victory over Arminia Bielefeld — Photo: Michaela Rehle/Reuters
Lewandowski went without a goal against Arminia Bielefeld for just the seventh time in 42 games against Bayern Munich in 2021 — Photo: Michaela Rehle/Reuters