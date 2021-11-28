Be Wine, the Disney of wine, starts operating in 2025 in Serra Gaúcha

Wine consumption in Brazil grew 41.15% over the same period in 2020, according to the União Brasileira de Vitiviniculture (UVIBRA). No wonder the country is preparing to receive Be Wine, considered the “Disneyland of wine”, which begins to be built in 2022.

The novelty is already considered the biggest wine tourism project in the country and will cost R$ 300 million. The space will be built in Vale dos Vinhedos, in Rio Grande do Sul, and should take around 36 months to complete. In other words, the forecast is to start receiving the first visitors in 2025, according to information disclosed by Alexandra Forbes on the O Globo portal.

Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul 5 The hotel will be in Vale dos Vinhedos Photo: Disclosure Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul The region is known for the presence of several wineries Photo: Disclosure Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul 2 The idea is to deliver a mega space to national wine tourism Photo: Disclosure Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul 4 And attract people from all over the world Photo: Disclosure Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul 1 There will be more than 400 rooms overlooking woods and vineyards. Photo: Disclosure Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul 3 A bet of Be Wine are the leisure areas Photo: Disclosure Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul 7 The fountains promise to delight visitors Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Be Wine Vale dos Vinhedos Rio Grande do Sul 8 The structure should be ready in 2025Photo: Disclosure 0

Be Wine will occupy an area of ​​approximately 60,000 m² on a slope. In the space, 421 apartments will be built with views over the vineyards and a winery that promises to be “the largest vertical winery in the world”. Altogether, the wine warehouse will have 12 floors that can be accessed by a snail-shaped staircase.

Hanging garden, fountain with “water dancing, playgrounds with monitors and a wine museum that will allow you to feel the aromas of different terroirs around the world” are also part of the project.

In an interview, Maria Carolina Pinheiro, VP of new business at Wyndham, the company responsible for Be Wine, stated that there is a demand for this type of undertaking. “You can write: we believe that it will not be the only Be Wine, they will make a second, a third and so on”, he stated.