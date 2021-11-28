Share Tweet Share Share Email



Beneficiaries of the social energy tariff will have a green tariff flag next month on the electricity bill The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced this Friday the green tariff flag in December for consumers who receive the benefit of the Social Tariff of Electricity. With this flag, which indicates favorable energy generation conditions, there are no tariff increases.

The tariff flag is an additional levied on electricity bills to offset the extra costs arising from energy generation through thermoelectric plants. The flag will turn green due to the forecast of rain within the average, which favors the generation of energy by thermoelectric plants.

At the moment, the green flag is valid only for consumers with a social tariff, a program that grants discounts to low-income consumers enrolled in government benefits.

For other electricity consumers, the flag in force in the period will be the Water Scarcity, in the amount of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed.

Created by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Water Shortage banner aims to cover the costs of energy generation by thermal plants necessary to guarantee supply during the water crisis.

The Water Shortage banner will remain in force until April 2022 – Source: Extra Globo















