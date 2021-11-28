Black Fraud: Check Out The Best Memes About Fake Promotions This Friday – Economy

Memes mock the economic crisis and fake promotions in this BlackFriday and entertain Internet users (Photo: Twitter/Reproduction) The Brazilian, born creative, has a peculiarity known around the world: the acumen to turn embarrassing situations into humor. With an almost enviable creativity, when it comes to the creation of memes – funny images – Brazilians are certainly taking the lead in the world.

However, some stores and brands take the opportunity to invest in fraudulent offers.

Faced with deceptive promotions, Brazilian profiles on Twitter dubbed the date Black Fraud and a veritable “rain of memes” took over the social network.

O State of Minas separated some of the best images and publications circulating on the internet. Look:

The current economic crisis has also been the subject of some memes. With the purchasing power of the population significantly affected, even with real offers, not everyone had the opportunity to take advantage of the moment for shopping. And, of course, the Brazilian would not leave this moment untouched.

The irony was even left to Julius, the famous cheapskate character from Everybody Hates Chris, American series.

In humor, there was no lack of space for the most demanding consumers of Twitter. Some people may have been disappointed not to find “self-esteem” promotions on this BlackFriday.