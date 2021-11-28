Black Friday Caoa Chery runs until 11/30; see special conditions

Special conditions for Caoa Chery models until 11/30. (Photo: Caoa Chery)

Many automakers have extended their term of Black Friday 2021. Caoa Chery is one of them and informed this Friday (11/26) – official day of the event – that it has special conditions for several models of the brand until next Tuesday (11/30). See what the Black Friday Caoa Chery * prepared!

Black Friday Caoa Chery until 11/30; know more

Extended warranty, up to 35 installments (in addition to the down payment) and Total Caoa Chery Insurance free of charge in the first 12 months for those who book the model until 11/30. In addition, Black Friday, according to the automaker, includes the program Caoa Chery de Guaranteed Buyback (you learn how it works in the official video, further up).

One of the models participating in Black Friday Caoa Chery is the Tiggo 2 Look MT 2021 / 2022. In addition to the benefits already mentioned, the model has BRL 992.82 (in 35 installments) installments. The configuration Tiggo 2 Look automatic, ACT AT 2021/ 2022 has installments of R$1,128.43.

Meanwhile, the Tiggo 3x PLUS 2021 / 2022, until 11/30, has payment in 35 installments of R$ 1,157.98

Also enters Black the Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 GSX 2021 / 2022. There are 35 installments of R$ 1,444.98 up to the date already informed and with Black “bonuses”.

According to the assembler, the Caoa Chery models also come under special conditions until 11/30:

Tiggo 3x PRO 2021 / 2022

Tiggo 5x TXS 2021 / 2022

Arrizo 6 PRO 2021 / 2022

Tiggo 7 TXS 2021 / 2022

Tiggo 8 TXS 2021 / 2022

To find out more about the brand’s action, conditions, how to book and other information, you can enter the official link here!

Guaranteed Repurchase of Caoa Cherry

As we talked about at the beginning, you can enjoy and see how the Guaranteed Repurchase of Caoa Cherry:

*All information was provided by Caoa Chery and is the responsibility of the assembler