Bolsonaro rules out closing airports, but Civil House announces barrier – Baptista Chagas de Almeida

Bolsonaro told supporters that the new strain is already within the Brazilian

(photo: EVARISTO SÁ/AFP)

“You won’t, boy. It won’t… But wait, what is this madness? I mean, has the airport closed and the virus doesn’t enter? Oh, for love… It’s already in here, man. There is no such thing. Now, good news: another wave is coming from COVID–19, regrettable”.

It is another declaration by the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro. The conversation with supporters took place this Friday morning, before Bolsonaro traveled to meet schedules in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and was recorded on a YouTube channel sympathetic to the president.

It was at the conclusion ceremony of the sergeant training course at the Aeronautics Specialist School and the graduation ceremony of the 76th anniversary of the Parachute Infantry Brigade and the jubilee solemnity of the Parachute Infantry Brigade.

Going back a little to Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro had already warned that another wave of COVID-19 was coming. “Another wave, yes, is coming. I don’t know if it’s another strain of virus or if the vaccines taken there have expired. The problems are there.”

Alert had: at the beginning of the month, Anvisa had already recommended to the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic to reopen the land borders, but it demanded proof of complete vaccination of visitors. At airports, however, the agency recommended that proof of vaccination be required with a negative test or, for those who do not have the complete vaccine, also test and quarantine. Yesterday, however, the Civil House announced restrictions on the entry of passengers from six African countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday designated the new variant of COVID-19, detected in South Africa with a large number of mutations, as a concern. And it is the fifth variant to receive this designation. And he had baptism as usual. It will be Omicron, a Greek letter.

If the best defense is to go on the attack, who took the cue this time was councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). He alleges that COVID-19’s CPI acted politically to attack the chief executive, his father. And defines the commission’s report as a “play of fiction”.

So it’s better to close with the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes. He guided in the 2nd Panel of the STF the complaint of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro against the decision of the Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) which granted a special forum to senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) on the investigations of the case of “rachadinhas” .

Since it is judicialized, it is better to wait for the outcome in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The PSDB soap opera

The national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, guaranteed yesterday that the party will resume the caucuses today. The vote will define the candidate for the title of Planalto Palace between governors João Doria (SP) and Eduardo Leite (RS) and former Manaus mayor Arthur Virgílio. It started last Sunday but was delayed due to application failure. The forecast is for voting to start at 8 am and end at 5 pm and the winner will be announced today. “Our technical staff reached an understanding that we have chosen a company that is going to resume the PSDB preliminary process at the same time as the Brazilian electoral tradition, from 8 am to 5 pm,” said Araújo.

Nuzman doomed

Former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) Carlos Arthur Nuzman was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison. The sentence refers to the corruption scheme in the victory of Rio de Janeiro as the host of the 2016 Olympic Games. The crime was uncovered by Operation Unfair Play. The sentence was handed down by Judge Marcelo Bretas, head of the 7th Federal Criminal Court, which concentrates the crimes of Operation Car Wash in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to Nuzman, who was fined R$1.6 million, former governor Sérgio Cabral was also sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison, and former Rio-2016 Committee director Leonardo Gryner, to 13 years and ten months in prison.

The birthday

The Parachute Infantry Brigade, an elite troop with a high level of operation, was created in 1945, having as its origin the Parachute School. Over the last few decades, the brigade has earned trust and respect in the country and in the international community, because of its participation in various peace operations of the United Nations (UN). The fact is that President Jair Messias Bolsonaro participated in the celebrations of the 76th Anniversary of the Parachute Infantry Brigade, where he served while in the Army.

want to advance

Avante, which officially invited the president of the Minas Gerais Association of Municipalities (AMM), Julvan Lacerda, is already thinking of strategies to leverage its name. The party’s idea is to have him as a representative in the dispute for the Federal Senate. One of the ideas is to print Julvan’s face on a bus to travel around Minas Gerais. The vehicle is associated with federal deputy André Janones (photo) (Avante-MG), who confirmed his pre-candidacy for Palácio do Planalto. In addition to Julvan, who is still in the MDB, Avante is targeting mayors to become the most competitive acronym.

Digital inclusion

The Undersecretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Felipe Attiê, celebrated the launch of TecPop Minas. This is a project that expands digital inclusion and professional training policies for young people between 7 and 13 years old throughout the state. The initiative was taken by Governor Romeu Zema and will have courses focused on the area of ​​mathematical logic in programming and the professions of the future. Mayors from 100 cities must apply to receive benefits, such as 2,000 notebook computers and 100 storage cabinets.

drip fire

In time, on the UN notes: Brazil has already participated in 33 UN operations and contributed more than 27,000 troops. Today, Brazil operates with more than 2,200 troops, military and police observers on three continents, according to the report. And the UN recognizes it as a peaceful country.

And there’s more: “Anything can happen. A new variant, a new virus. We have to prepare. Brazil, the world, cannot stand a new lockdown. It will condemn everyone to misery”, warned the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro. And he was quite excited. Me, huh!

Another entry on the note Digital inclusion is worth mentioning: “Minas Gerais inaugurates a new phase in the development of digital inclusion and in the construction of Minas Gerais programmers”, insisted on underscoring the undersecretary Felipe Attiê.

The President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden, said yesterday that the omicron variant? coronavirus is a reminder that the pandemic will only end when the global population is fully vaccinated. Biden added that the best protection is the third dose of the vaccine.

It’s enough for today. The weekend took a while, but it’s arrived. It remains then to decree the already known END!