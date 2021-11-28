Border closing discriminates against Africa, say Mia Couto and Agualusa – 11/28/2021

The global reaction to the new omicron variant, detected by scientists in South Africa, reinforces the debate about xenophobia in the pandemic. Europe, the United States, Brazil, among other countries, closed the borders to flights and visitors coming from southern African countries as a preventive measure. As a result, they are being accused of discrimination by citizens of the African continent.

Two of the most famous writers in the Portuguese language, the Mozambican Mia Couto and the Angolan José Eduardo Agualusa, wrote the text “Duas Pandemias?” anti-scientific measure and remembering that Africa was forgotten in terms of vaccination.

“The European continent that proclaims itself the cradle of science has forgotten the most basic scientific principles. Without having proof of the geographical origin of this variant and without any proof of its true gravity, European governments imposed immediate restrictions on the movement of people”, claim Couto and Agualusa.

The omicron variant is still being analyzed to see if it is able to evade vaccines and if it is more lethal than the others in circulation. Given its large number of mutations, it has been placed in the category of “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“As Europe discusses the fourth and fifth doses, the vast majority of Africans have not benefited from a single dose. African countries such as Botswana, which paid for the vaccines, found, with amazement, that these vaccines were diverted to the richer nations. “

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) had already placed South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe on a temporary list of bans on flights and travelers due to the omicron variant. Now, it also recommends the government adopt the same procedure with visitors from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Microbiologist Natália Pasternak explains that places with low rates of vaccination and high social interaction function as cauldrons for the production of new variants. “The omicron variant is not the first to appear in poor countries that are unable to vaccinate their entire population, nor will it be the last. Either we have developed an effective plan to immunize the planet or the pandemic will not end,” he says.

The director of the Instituto Questão de Ciência goes further: “If the poorest countries are not vaccinated, we will be opening and closing borders for years. A closed border does not solve the problem because, when we detect the existence of a new variant, it has already spread. .It is naive to think that we can completely block virus variants.”

Brazil, in fact, is experiencing a contradiction, as it has closed access to South Africa and neighboring countries, but it does not require any foreign visitor (such as North Americans and Europeans, who are experiencing difficulties in controlling the disease) to prove vaccination , just a test of covid-19. Recommended by Anvisa last Thursday (25), the adoption of the vaccine passport was publicly criticized by the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres. President Jair Bolsonaro has taken a stand against the measure.

The full text by Mia Couto and José Eduardo Agualusa follows

Two pandemics?

On the day Europe banned flights to and from Maputo, Mozambique had registered five new cases of infection, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths from covid-19. In other southern African countries the situation was similar. By contrast, most European countries were facing a dramatic wave of new infections.

South African scientists were able to detect and sequence a new variant of SARS-Cov-2. At the same time, they transparently publicized their discovery. Instead of applause, the country was punished. Along with South Africa, neighboring countries were also penalized. Instead of offering to work together with Africans, European governments turned their backs and closed in on their own affairs.

Borders are not closed, people are closed. Economies, societies, paths to progress are closed. The penalty that we are now subject to will aggravate the terrible impoverishment that the citizens of these countries are being subjected to due to the isolation imposed by the pandemic.

Once again, science was held hostage by politics. Once again, fear clouded reason. Once again, selfishness prevailed. The lack of solidarity was already present (and naturally accepted) in the shocking inequality in the distribution of vaccines. While Europe is discussing the fourth and fifth dose, the vast majority of Africans did not benefit from a single dose. African countries such as Botswana, which paid for vaccines, found, with amazement, that these vaccines were diverted to the richer nations.

The European continent that proclaims itself the cradle of science has forgotten the most basic scientific principles. With no proof of the geographical origin of this variant and no proof of its true gravity, European governments imposed immediate restrictions on the movement of people.

Governments have done the easiest and least effective: they erected walls to create a false illusion of protection. It was predictable that new variants would appear inside and outside the walls erected by Europe. But there is no inside or outside. Viruses mutate without geographic distinction. There can be two feelings of justice. But there are not two pandemics.

African countries were once again discriminated against. The economic and social implications of these recent measures are easy to imagine. But southern Africa is far, too far away. It is no longer just a matter of lack of solidarity. It is about acting against science and against humanity.